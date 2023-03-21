Finland is the happiest country in the world according to a U.N. report!

Happiness has always been seen as a personal thing, but the happiness of the whole country can also be evaluated. For a whopping sixth time in a row, Finland has achieved the mark of being the happiest country in the whole world, as per the U.N. Happiness Report.

India was ranked 126 out of 136 countries in the world.

Ukraine too has a reason to celebrate as its ranking improved from 98 to 92. However, this is surprising news, especially after the Russian invasion. In such a scenario, what made Ukraine "happier" than before? Well, the country has reported an increase in acts of kindness.