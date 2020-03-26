G20 Virtual Summit on coronavirus: Key points to know

For the first time ever, countries, international organizations and other leaders will attend an unprecedented G20 Virtual Summit on the novel coronavirus outbreak. King Salman Bin Abdulaziz Al Saud will chair the G20 Virtual Summit. India is also a member of G20, therefore, Prime Minister Modi will also participate in the G20 Virtual Summit today.

King Salman ahead of the G20 Virtual Summit tweeted, “As the world confronts the COVID-19 pandemic and the challenges to healthcare systems and the global economy, we convene this extraordinary G20 summit to unite efforts towards a global response. May God spare humanity from all harm."

G20 Virtual Summit on Coronavirus: Key Points

1- The G20 virtual Summit is aimed to advance a coordinated global response to the coronavirus pandemic and its human and economic implications along with the medical aids.

2- As the Coronavirus has turned a global pandemic, certain concerns are popping up, the most important amongst them is to contain the spread of the coronavirus. Therefore, to combat the fast-spreading disease, an international strategy is the need of the hour.

3- The G20 Virtual Summit will also aim to prevent countries from imposing barriers on exports of medical equipment and competitive efforts to find a potentially hugely profitable vaccine.

4- China and the United States are also expected to end their blame game on coronavirus to focus on the challenges arisen due to the global pandemic, as per South China Morning Post.

5- Iran has appealed to uplift the sanctions imposed by the United States on it. It must be noted that Iran is the worst-affected country due to its infrastructure in Asia after China.

6- The World Bank and International Monetary Fund (IMF) want the G20 to agree on immediate bilateral debt relief to any of the world’s 76 poorest countries, making a request for the fund. On the other hand, the UN has also appealed for £2bn humanitarian response fund to help the poorest countries across the globe.

G20 Virtual Summit on Coronavirus: List of Members

Apart from India, Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Canada, China, Germany, France, Indonesia, Italy, Japan, Mexico, the Russian Federation, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, South Korea, Turkey, the UK, the US, and the European Union are the members of the G20.

Apart from these countries, several international organizations such as the World Health Organization (WHO), United Nations, World Bank, etc. will take part in the G20 Virtual Summit on coronavirus. In addition to this, several leaders from the Food and Agriculture Organization, International Monetary Fund (IMF), etc. will also participate in the G20 Virtual Summit.

Kristalina Georgieva, MD at IMF stated that the pandemic has already resulted in major disruption of global supply chains, volatility in the stock markets and could further lead to a financial crisis.

According to WHO, 416,686 people are infected and 18,589 people have died globally due to the novel coronavirus. As the fast-moving disease is now a global pandemic, an international strategy is required to combat with it.

