Garena Free Fire Max Redeem Codes 16th November 2022: Get Free Rewards

Garena Free Fire Max redeem codes for 16th November are here. Players can get free in-game items including weapons, gems, skins, and more by redeeming these codes.

These free codes can be redeemed at the official redemption page of the game.

However, only the first 500 users and selected regions get access to the daily redeem codes. So, buckle up and use the codes before they expire.

Garena Free Fire Max Redeem Codes 16th November 2022

X99TK56XDJ4X

FF7MUY4ME6SC

WEYVGQC3CT8Q

3IBBMSL7AK8G

J3ZKQ57Z2P2P

FFDBGQWPNHJX

TDK4JWN6RD6

4TPQRDQJHVP4

GCNVA2PDRGRZ

XFW4Z6Q882WY

HFNSJ6W74Z48

HHNAT6VKQ9R7

You can redeem these codes and claim free in-game items In Garena Free Fire Max by:

Visiting the rewards redemption page for the game on your browser.

Logging into your account using your credentials.

Copying the redeem codes, entering them into the redemption box, and clicking on submit.

Your free in-game items will be added automatically to your account wallet.

Free Fire is an Android and iOS multiplayer battle royale game that Garena created and released. Free Fire Max is the upgraded version of Free Fire. Following the ban of the previous online RPG, the battle royale game gained popularity in India. The game releases redeem codes to claim free rewards daily. So make sure to redeem these free codes and get your game items for free.