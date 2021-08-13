Indian Independence Day GK Quiz: National Flag of India

The Indian National Flag is a symbol of freedom and sovereignty of any country. The country is about to observe yet another Independence Day on August 15, 2021. The tricolour is hoisted at the Red Fort by the Prime Minister of India that day. Take a look at the questions below.

The Indian National Flag was adopted by the Constituent Assembly on July 22, 1947. In this set of quiz 10 questions based on the National Flag of India are listed which will be very useful for examinations like IAS/PCS/SSC.

1. Who said this statement; "A flag is not only a symbol of our independence but also the freedoms of all people."

(a) Jawaharlal Nehru

(b) Mahatma Gandhi

(c) Sardar Vallabh Bhai Patel

(d) Dr. Bhim Rao Ambedkar

Answer. a

Explanation: Jawaharlal Nehru made this statement -" A flag is not only a symbol of our independence but also the freedom of all people."

2. Who designed the current National Flag of India?

(a) Sachindra Prasad Bose

(b) Sukumar Mitra

(c) Pingali Venkaiya

(d) Sarojini Naidu

Answer. c

Explanation: Pingali Venkayya is the designer of the new Indian National flag.

3. When did the "Chakra" in the National Flag replace the Charkha (spinning wheeel)?

(a) 1932

(b) 1935

(c) 1942

(d) 1947

Answer. d

Explanation: It was in the year 1947 when the Charkha was replaced by Ashoka Chakra.

4. Which statement is not true about India's National Flag?

(a) The ratio of the length and width of the flag is 2: 3

(b) There is a 'Charkha' in the middle of the white strip, which is a symbol of progress and mobility

(c) The "Charkha" between the flag is taken from the Ashok Chakra

(d) The diameter of "Charkha" is approximately three-fourth of the width of the white strip of the flag

Answer a

Explanation: The ratio of the length to the width of the flag is 3: 2 and not 2:3.

5. Which of the following can be considered as a crime?

(a) Wearing the flag down the knee

(b) Using the National Flag made of plastic

(c) Use of National Flag for business, business or profession

(d) All of the above

Answer. d

Explanation: The citizens cannot wear a flag down the knee or use it in the form of plastic or use National Flag for business. All these fall in the category of crime.

6. Which colour remains at the top while hoisting the National Flag?

(a) Green

(b) White

(c) Saffron

(d) Red

Answer c

Explanation: Saffron or Kesariya is the colour that remains at the top always.

7. What is the mean of white colour used in the National Flag?

(a) Sacrifice

(b) Truth and Purity of thoughts

(c) Prosperity of life

(d) None of the above

Answer b

Explanation: Truth and Purity of thoughts is what the white colour on the Indian National Flag means.

8. Where can the National Flag be hoisted?

(a) At Rashtrapati Bhavan

(b) At Parliament House

(c) At the houses of common people

(d) All of the above

Answer d

Explanation: From January 26, 2002, the National Flag code has been changed. Now Indians have been given the freedom to hoist the National Flag at any time proudly anywhere.

9. Under which article did the Supreme Court declared the right to hoist the National Flag as the Fundamental Right?

(a) Article 19 (i)

(b) Article 14

(c) Article 18

(d) Article 21

Answer a

Explanation: In 2002, the Supreme Court had declared the right to hoist the National Flag under Article 19 (i) (a) of the Constitution as the Fundamental Right.

10. Where will the biggest National Flag be hoisted by Indian diaspora?

(a) New York

(b) Berlin

(c) London

(d) New Delhi

Ans. a

Explanation: This year to mark the 75th Independence Day, the Indian Diaspora would be hoisting the biggest Tricolour at Times Square

Click here to Solve 800+Polity Quiz