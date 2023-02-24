GK Questions and Answers on Earthquakes

Earthquakes are happening frequently all around the world, for example, the recent Turkey- Syria earthquake that shook the whole world was one of the most deadly in a decade with a death toll of over 41,000.

Now is the time to have information about these rupturing processes in the Earth's crust all the more.

These deadly vibrations on the sur­face layer of the planet are one of the most damaging which are caused by a sudden displacement along a fracture face in the Earth's crust and by the resulting release of accumulated elastic energy.

Find out how much you know about the natural disaster by this GK question and answer round!

Q1. What equipment is used to record and measure earthquakes?

a) Seismometer

b) Telescope

c) Richter Scale

d) Flood sensors

Answer: Seismometer

Explanation: Earthquakes are mostly measured by seismometers that are installed on the Earth's surface.

Q2. Where do earthquakes occur most frequently?

a) Along the plate boundaries

b)The uppermost layers

c) The Core

d) The Climate

Answer: Along the plate boundaries

Explanation: The strongest earthquakes usually occur along the plate boundaries.

Did you know? Severely affected regions include, for example, the west coast of North and South America, Indonesia, Japan, Central Asia and parts of China and Turkey, and in Europe, Italy, Greece, and Iceland in particular, where strong quakes are recurrent.

List Of Top Ten Worst Earthquakes Recorded In The History Of The World

Q3. It is possible to predict earthquakes. True or False

a) True b) False

Answer: False

Explanation: No we cannot as the precise date, place, and magnitude of an earthquake cannot be predicted. The only alternative is that seismologists developed seismic hazard maps in which the probability of the occurrence of strong ground tremors due to tectonic quakes can be indicated for a specific period.

Q4. What is the point on the ground vertically above the focus called?

a) Surface

b) Main Center

c) Epicenter

d) Hypocenter

Answer: Epicenter

Explanation: An epicenter is discovered on the Earth's surface right above an earthquake's hypocentre. The Earth's crust is where the fracture begins to spread across the fracture face.

Q5. What are primary waves also called as?

a) Small Waves

b) Dino Waves

c) Side Waves

d) Push Waves

Answer: Push Waves

Explanation: The pulse of energy is called The P-wave (primary or pressure wave) that travels quickly through the earth and through liquids which forces the surface to move when it is compressed and expanded.

Q6. What ranks the ground motion of the primary waves measured with a spe­cial seismograph?

a) Weight Scale

b) Thermometer

c) Richter scale

d) Measurement Scale

Answer: Richter scale

Explanation: Francis Richter, 1935 designed a magnitude scale. American seismologist Charles made it for California. It ranks the ground motion of the primary waves measured with a spe­cial seismograph (Wood Anderson seismograph) on a logarithmic scale

Q7. What was the strongest earthquake ever recorded?

a) The Shaanxi earthquake

b) Turkey Syria earthquake

c) Gujarat Earthquake

d) Nepal Earthquake

Answer: The Shaanxi earthquake

Explanation: In 1556 The Shaanxi earthquake in China is considered the most devastating quake in human history, with a death toll of approximately 830,000 and an estimated magnitude of 8

Q8.What Causes earthquake answer?

a) When tectonic plates get stuck at their edges due to friction.

b) When the Earth stops spinning

Answer: When tectonic plates get stuck at their edges due to friction.

Explanation: An earthquake is caused by a sudden slip on a fault. The tectonic plates are always slowly moving, but they get stuck at their edges due to friction.

Q9. In what place do most earthquakes occur?

a) The Indian Ocean

b) America

c) The Pacific Ocean

d) Africa

Answer: The Pacific Ocean

Explanation: Over 80 percent of large earthquakes occur around the edges of the Pacific Ocean, an area known as the 'Ring of Fire which is the most seismically and volcanically active zone in the world.

Q10. Where does an earthquake start?

a) hypocenter b) epicenter c) core d) plate boundary

Answer: hypocenter

Explanation: The earthquakes originate in the tectonic plate boundary. The focus is the point inside the earth where the earthquake started, sometimes called the hypocenter, and the point on the surface of the earth directly above the focus is called the epicenter.

Also Check Out!

Holi Quiz 2023: Interesting Questions about Holi celebration

GK Questions and Answers on Asteroids