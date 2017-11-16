GK Questions and Answers on the Moderate and Extremist Leadership of Congress

The Indian National Congress (INC), popularly known as Congress, was founded on this day in 1885 by a group of educated Indians who were inspired by the ideals of nationalism and democracy. It is one of the largest political parties in India and is currently the main opposition party at the national level. The founders of the Congress included Allan Octavian Hume, Dadabhai Naoroji, and Dinshaw Wacha.

137 years of progressive politics, selfless service, immense sacrifices, fighting for the rights of the oppressed and protecting India's unity in diversity.#CongressFoundationDay pic.twitter.com/slhp6hMKOH — Congress (@INCIndia) December 28, 2022

It is said that moderates had faith in gradual reforms whereas the nationalists believed that the swaraj is their birth right. They believed in the strength of Indian masses. And on 137th Foundation Day of Congress let's understand the difference between the two with the help of a quiz

1. Which was the period of Moderate leadership of Congress?

A. 1885- 1905

B. 1885-1906

C. 1885-1920

D. 1885-1947

Ans: A

2. Which was the period of Extremist leadership of Congress?

A. 1885-1910

B. 1905-1920

C. 1905-1907

D. 1900-1920

Ans: B

3. Who among the following Moderate leader of Congress known as 'The Lion of Bombay'?

A. Gopal Krishna Gokhale

B. MG Ranade

C. Firoz Shah Mehta

D. Badruddin Tyabji

Ans: C

4. Which of the following Moderate leader of Congress associated with Bombay Chronicle (English-language weekly Newspaper)?

A. G Subramanya Aiyar

B. Madan Mohan Malviye

C. Dadabhai Naoroji

D. Feroz Shah Mehta

Ans: D

GK Quiz on Modern Indian History: Struggle for Independence Early Phase (1885- 1918)

5. Which of the following movement of Indian Freedom Struggle was associated with Moderate leadership of Congress?

A. Home Rule Movement

B. Civil Disobedience Movement

C. Swadeshi Movement

D. Quit India Movement

Ans: C

6. When was Congress split into two groups-extremists and moderates?

A. 1905

B. 1906

C. 1907

D. 1908

Ans: C

GK Quiz on Modern Indian History: Struggle for Independence Second Phase (1919- 1927)

7. In which session, Congress split into two groups of Moderate and Extremist?

A. Madras Sesson (1887)

B. Surat Session (1907)

C. Calcutta Session (1906)

D. Allahabad Session (1888)

Ans: B

8. Which of the following was not methodology of Moderate leadership of Congress?

A. Aimed to end the British rule

B. Aimed at administrative and constitutional reforms

C. Wanted more Indians in the administration and not to an end of British rule

D. All of the above

Ans: A

GK Quiz on Modern Indian History: Struggle for Independence Third Phase (1927- 1939)

9. Who was the president of Indian National Congress at the time of Surat Session?

A. Bal Gangadhar Tilak

B. Bipin Chandra Pal

C. Gopal Krishna Gokhale

D. Rash Behari Bose

Ans: D

10. The Session of Congress of 1907 was held at the bank of which river?

A. Sabarmati

B. Loni

C. Tapti

D. Narmada

Ans: C

In the above 10 GK Questions and Answers on the Moderate and Extremist Leadership of Congress, will help the aspirants to understand the evolving nature of different competitive examination.

1000+ GK Questions & Answers on Indian History