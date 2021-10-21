GK Quiz on Amendments to the Constitution of India: Part I

Since its enactment in 1950, the Indian Constitution has been amended more than a hundred times. Take the below quiz to test your knowledge of the first ten amendments to the Constitution of India.

Ques: Why the First Amendment was made to the Indian Constitution?

(i) To ensure the advancement of socially and economically backward classes of India.

(ii) Addition of Schedule IX to the Indian Constitution.

(iii) To eradicate issues arising out of state monopoly of trade, Zamindari system, and more.

(iv) Removal of the upper population limit for a parliamentary constituency.

Choose the correct code:

(i), (ii) and (iii) Only (iv) None of the above All of the above

Ans: A

Explanation: The First Amendment Act added a special clause for the advancement of socially and economically backward classes of India, abolished the Zamindari laws and placed reasonable restrictions on the freedom of speech. Schedule IX was also added to the Indian Constitution through this amendment. The scale of representation in the lower house of the parliament was readjusted through the second Constitutional amendment.

Ques: The Second Amendment Act removed the upper population limit for a parliamentary constituency. Which article of the Constitution of India was amended for this?

Article 31 A Article 15 Article 19 Article 81 (1) (b)

Ans: D

Explanation: Article 81 (1) (b) was amended through the Second Constitutional Act to readjust the scale of representation in the Lower House of the Parliament, Lok Sabha. With the second constitutional amendment, one member of the house can represent over 7.5 lakh people. Insertion of Article 31 A and changes in Articles 15 & 19 were made through the First Amendment Act.

Ques: Through which Constitutional Amendment, the State Reorganization Act of 1956 was implemented?

Fourth Constitutional Amendment Ninth Constitutional Amendment Seventh Constitutional Amendment Tenth Constitutional Amendment

Ans: C

Explanation: The State Reorganization Act,1956 was implemented through the Seventh Constitutional Amendment to reform the boundaries of the Indian States and Union Territories. At present, there are 28 States and 8 Union Territories. Earlier, the states were classified into four categories-- Part A, Part B, Part C, and Part D states.

Ques: When was the Tenth Amendment to the Constitution of India introduced?

1961 1960 1956 1982

Ans: A

Explanation: The Tenth Amendment to the Constitution of India was made in the year 1961. The Bill was published on 11 August 1961 and was passed in the Lok Sabha on 14 August 1961. It was passed in the Rajya Sabha on 16 August 1961. The Bill received Presidential assent on 16 August 1961. The Bill was introduced by Laxmi Menon.

Ques: Why was the Nehru-Noon agreement signed?

To facilitate the cession of the Indian territory of the Berubari Union to Pakistan. To enact the 9th Constitutional Amendment Act. To incorporate the Goa, Daman and Diu in the Indian Union. To incorporate Puducherry in the Indian Union.

Ans: A

Explanation: The Nehru-Noon agreement was signed to facilitate the cession of the Indian territory of the Berubari Union to Pakistan as promised in the Indo-Pakistan Agreement which was inked in 1958.

Ques: Dadra and Nagar Haveli were integrated into the Union of India in which year?

1961 1982 1952 1980

Ans: A

Explanation: Dadra and Nagar Haveli were integrated into the Union of India in the year 1961 through the Tenth Amendment Act of 1961.

Ques: Match the following:

a. First Constitutional Amendment i. 1960 b. Second Constitutional Amendment ii. 1951 c. Fourth Constitutional Amendment iii. 1952 d. Seventh Constitutional Amendment iv. 1955 e. Ninth Constitutional Amendment v. 1956

Choose the correct:

a-ii, b-iv, c-i, d-iii, e-v a-ii, b-iii, c-iv, d- v, e-i, a-v, b-iv, c-ii, d-i, f-iii a-iii, b-iv, c-ii, d-v, e-i

Ans: B

Explanation: The First Constitutional Amendment was made in the year 1951. The Second Constitutional Amendment was made in the year 1952. The Fourth Constitutional Amendment was made in the year 1955. The Seventh Constitutional Amendment was made in the year 1956. The Ninth Constitutional Amendment was made in the year 1960.

