GK Quiz On American States.
There are 50 states in the United States, each of which is a constituent political body.
Each state, which is a part of a political union, has governmental control over a distinct geographic area, where it exercises joint sovereignty with the federal government.
Americans have dual citizenship in the federal republic and their home state as a result of this shared sovereignty.
This GK quiz is based on the 50 American states. Take the quiz and determine how much you know of your country and state.
The answers to the quiz questions are provided at the end.
1. Which US state is the largest area-wise?
- Alaska
- Texas
- New York
- California
2. On what island are "The Hamptons" located?
- Long Island
- Hawaii
- Puerto Rico
- Maui
3. Which is Georgia's largest city on the Atlantic coast?
- Atlanta
- Savannah
- Cumming
- Cartersville
4. Which of the Florida Keys has the highest population?
- Key Largo
- Key West
- Long Key
- Honda Key
5. Which is the second biggest city in Arizona?
- Phoenix
- Sedona
- Tucson
- Yuma
6. What city in Minnesota surrounds Lake Superior?
- Minneapolis
- Duluth
- St. Paul
- St. Cloud
7. Name the westernmost city in texas.
- Houston
- Austin
- Dallas
- El Paso
GK Quiz Answers
1. Alaska
The largest state in terms of land area is Alaska, followed by Texas and California. Alaska is bigger than the combined land area of Texas, California, and Montana.
2. Long Island
The Hamptons is a collection of small towns and villages, situated on the eastern end of Long Island in the state of New York. It is one of the most popular summer vacation destinations in America.
3. Savannah
Savannah, which occupies a land area of 108.7 square miles, is situated in Georgia's eastern region. It is the third-largest city in Georgia with a population of 146,000.
4. Key West
Key West, the most populous and urbanized of the islands, is often regarded as the westernmost point of the Florida Keys.
5. Tucson
Tucson, the county capital of Pima County, is the second-largest city in Arizona. A total of 525,031 people live in the city.
6. Duluth
The largest of North America's Great Lakes, Lake Superior is bordered by Duluth in Minnesota. Other cities include Superior, Wisconsin; Thunder Bay, Ontario; Marquette, Michigan; and the twin cities of Sault Ste. Marie, Michigan, and Sault Ste. Marie, Ontario.
7. El Paso
The westernmost point of Texas is where El Paso is located. The borders of the United States and Mexico, the states of Texas and New Mexico, and the Mexican state of Chihuahua all intersect at this location.
