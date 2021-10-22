GK Quiz on ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021

GK Quiz on Cricket: Take the below quiz by Jagran Josh to test your knowledge of the ongoing ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021.

Ques: India will play its inaugural T20 World Cup 2021 match against which country?

A. Afghanistan

B. Pakistan

C. Scotland

D. New Zealand

Ans: B

Explanation: India will play its inaugural T20 World Cup 2021 match against its arch-rival Pakistan on 24 October 2021 at 7:30 p.m. at Dubai International Stadium, Dubai. India vs New Zealand T20 World Cup 2021 match is scheduled to take place on 31 October 2021 Dubai International Stadium, Dubai at 7:30 p.m. India vs Afghanistan T20 World Cup 2021 match is scheduled to take place on 3 November 2021 at Zayed Cricket Stadium, Abu Dhabi at 7:30 p.m. India vs Scotland T20 World Cup 2021 match is scheduled to take place on 5 November 2021 at Dubai International Stadium, Dubai at 7:30 p.m. T20 World Cup 2021 Schedule: Dates, Matches, Venues, Timings, Teams, and Winners

Ques: The ongoing ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2021 is played in ______.

i. India

ii. UAE

iii. Oman

iv. Australia

Choose the correct code:

A. Only (i)

B. Only (iv)

C. Both (ii) and (iii)

D. Both (i) and (iv)

Ans: C

Explanation: ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2021 was scheduled to be played in India, however, due to the COVID-19 situation in the country, the ICC event was shifted to UAE and Oman. BCCI will continue to host the event.

Ques: The ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2021 final will be played on_____.

A. 12 November 2021

B. 10 November 2021

C. 14 November 2021

D. 13 November 2021

Ans: C

Explanation: ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2021 commenced on 17 October 2021 and will conclude on 14 November 2021 at Dubai International Stadium, Dubai. T20 World Cup 2021 Schedule: Dates, Matches, Venues, Timings, Teams, and Winners

Ques: How much prize money will the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2021 Champion take home?

A. 1,600,000 USD

B. 800,000 USD

C. 400,000 USD

D. 40,000 USD

Ans: A

Explanation: The ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2021 Champion will take home $1.6 million prize money along with ICC T20 World Cup 2021 trophy. Below is the prize money breakdown of the ICC T20 World Cup 2021 Place Prize money (USD) Winner $1,600,000 Runner-up $800,000 Losing semifinalists $400,000 Round 2 wins $40,000 Round 2 exits $70,000 Round 1 wins $40,000 Round 1 exits $40,000

Ques: Which of the following teams won the inaugural edition of ICC Men’s T20 World Cup?

A. West Indies

B. India

C. Pakistan

D. England

Ans: B

Explanation: India won the inaugural edition of ICC Men’s T20 World Cup in 2007. The second edition of the game was won by Pakistan while England won the third edition. The fourth and sixth edition of the event was won by the West Indies. List of ICC Men's T20 World Cup Winners (2007-2021)

Ques: Who is the defending champion of ICC Men’s T20 World Cup?

A. Sri Lanka

B. Australia

C. West Indies

D. Afghanistan

Ans: C

Explanation: West Indies is the defending champion of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup. The team won the title in 2016 when the ICC event was held in India. Interestingly, West Indies is the most successful team of ICC Men’s T20 World Cup, having won the title twice. Sri Lanka won the fifth edition of the ICC event held in Bangladesh in 2014. Both Australia and Afghanistan have not won a single edition of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup. List of ICC Men's T20 World Cup Winners (2007-2021)

Ques: How many matches have been won by Pakistan against India in T20 World Cup history?

A. 1

B. 0

C. 2

D. 3

Ans: B

Explanation: Pakistan has not won a single match to date against India in T20 World Cup history. For this very reason, the upcoming T20 World Cup match between India and Pakistan will be fascinating. India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup History: A look at the head-to-head records between the two arch-rivals

Ques: ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2021 is played at which of the following stadium(s)?

i. Oman Cricket Academy Ground, Al Amerat

ii. Zayed Cricket Stadium, Abu Dhabi

iii. Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah

iv. Dubai International Stadium, Dubai

Choose the correct code:

A. Only (i)

B. Only (iv)

C. Both (ii) and (iii)

D. All of the above

Ans: D

Explanation: ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2021 is played at Dubai International Stadium in Dubai, the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi, the Sharjah Cricket Stadium in Sharjah and the Oman Cricket Academy Ground in Al Amerat. T20 World Cup 2021 Schedule: Dates, Matches, Venues, Timings, Teams, and Winners

Ques: The inaugural match of ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2021 was won by_____.

A. Oman

B. Papua New Guinea

C. Bangladesh

D. Scotland

Ans: A

Explanation: The inaugural match of ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2021 was won by Oman by 10 wickets against Papua New Guinea on 17 October 2021 at Oman Cricket Academy Ground, Al Amerat. List of ICC Men's T20 World Cup Winners (2007-2021)

Ques: How many teams are competing against each other in ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2021?

A. 20

B. 16

C. 14

D. 18

Ans: B

Explanation: A total of 16 teams are competing against each other in ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2021. 2021 T20 World Cup Teams

Round 1

Group A: Sri Lanka, Ireland, Netherlands, Namibia

Group B: Bangladesh, Scotland, Papua New Guinea, Oman Super 12 stage

Group 1: England, Australia, South Africa, West Indies, top seed Group A, second seed Group B

Group 2: India, Pakistan, New Zealand, Afghanistan, second seed Group A, top seed Group B

