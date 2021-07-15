GK Questions and Answers: ICC Men's T20 Cricket World Cup

Students preparing for various competitive examinations are advised to solve the below-mentioned quiz to test their knowledge of ICC Men's T20 Cricket World Cup.

1. The next ICC Men's T20 Cricket World Cup would be held in______.

(a) Australia

(b) India

(c) Oman

(d) UAE

Options:

(i) Only A

(ii) Only B

(iii) Both A and B

(iv) Both C and D

Answer: (iv)

Explanation: Due to the prevailing COVID-19 situation in India, ICC Men's T20 Cricket World Cup will now be held in UAE and Oman from 17 October to 14 November 2021.

2. Where was the first edition of ICC Men's T20 Cricket World Cup held?

(a) India

(b) England

(c) South Africa

(d) None of the above

Answer: c

Explanation: The first edition of the ICC Men's T20 Cricket World Cup was held in South Africa in 2007. This tournament was won by the Indian team after defeating arch-rival Pakistan.

3. Which of the following statements regarding ICC Men's T20 Cricket World Cup is correct?

(a) The first ICC Men's T20 Cricket World Cup was held in 2008.

(b) Sri Lanka won the 2012 ICC Men's T20 Cricket World Cup.

(c) Pakistan won the ICC Men's T20 Cricket World Cup in 2009.

(d) India has won the ICC Men's T20 Cricket World Cup 2 times so far

Answer: c

Explanation: Pakistan won the ICC Men's T20 Cricket World Cup in 2009. This statement is true. Pakistan defeated Sri Lanka in the final. The first ICC Men's T20 Cricket World Cup was held in 2007.

4. Which of the following country has not won a single title of ICC Men's T20 Cricket World Cup?

(a) Australia

(b) Pakistan

(c) England

(d) Sri Lanka

Answer: a

Explanation: Australia has not won a single ICC Men's T20 Cricket World Cup so far while this country has won the most five ICC Cricket World Cups of the 50 over format.

5. India won the ICC Men's T20 Cricket World Cup under the captaincy of______.

(a) MS Dhoni

(b) Virat Kohli

(c) Sachin Tendulkar

(d) Sourav Ganguly

Answer: a

Explanation: India won the ICC Men's T20 Cricket World Cup under the captaincy of Mahendra Singh Dhoni by defeating its arch-rival, Pakistan.

6. Which version of the ICC Men's T20 Cricket World Cup would be played in the year 2021?

(a) 10th

(b) 9th

(c) 8th

(d) 7th

Answer: d

Explanation: The 7th edition of the ICC men's T20 Cricket World Cup to be played in October 2021. UAE and Oman will host this event.

7. Which country has won the ICC Men's T20 Cricket World Cup title twice?

(a) India

(b) West Indies

(c) Australia

(d) England

Answer: b

Explanation: West Indies is the only team that has won the ICC Men's T20 Cricket World Cup title twice.

8. Which country has won the very first edition of the ICC Men's T20 Cricket World Cup?

(a) Sri Lanka

(b) West Indies

(c) Pakistan

(d) India

Answer: d

Explanation: India has won the first edition of ICC Men's T20 Cricket World Cup by defeating Pakistan in 2007.

9. What are the venues of the ICC Men's T20 Cricket World Cup 2021?

(a) Dubai International Stadium

(b) Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi

(c) Sharjah Stadium

(d) Oman Cricket Academy Ground

Options:

(i) All of the above

(ii) Both A and C

(iii) Both A and B

(iv) Both C and D

Answer: (i)

Explanation: The ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021 will be held in Dubai International Stadium, the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi, the Sharjah Stadium, and the Oman Cricket Academy Ground, from 17 October to 14 November 2021.

10. How many teams will play in ICC Men's T20 Cricket World Cup 2021?

(a) 16

(b) 12

(c) 14

(d) 10

Answer: a

Explanation: 16 teams will play in the ICC Men's T20 Cricket World Cup in 2021.

