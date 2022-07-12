GK Quiz on National Emblem of India- Ashoka Stambh

National Emblem of India is an adaptation of Ashoka Stambh which was built by the great emperor Ashoka, the third emperor of the Maurya dynasty. It is also known as the ‘Monument of victory’. Ashoka Stambh was built in 280 BC and the monument is located in Sarnath, Uttar Pradesh, India. It is said that the construction of the monument took around 20 years to complete. Emperor Ashoka built the Ashoka Stambh to promote Buddhism. Each part of the Stambh represents something important to Buddhism, the capital represents “Fire”, the shaft represents “Water”, and the base represents “Earth”. The Lions on the Ashoka Stambh represent power, strength, courage, and nobility.

Q1. On which date was the National Emblem of India adopted?

26th January 1950 14th August 1947 26th January 1947 14th August 1950

Answer- National Emblem was adopted on 26th January 1950, the day the Indian constitution came into force.

Q2. How many animals are there in the Ashoka Stambh?

3 4 5 2

Answer- There are 4 different animals- Asiatic Lion, Elephant, Horse, Bull.

Q3. Where is Ashoka Stambh located?

Sarnath Bihar Varanasi Patna

Answer- The Ashok Pillar is situated in Sarnath, Uttar Pradesh, India.

Q4. How many lions are there in Ashoka Stambh?

3 2 4 1

Answer- There are 4 Lions in the Ashoka Stambh.

Q5. When was the Ashoka Stambh built?

300 BC 250 BC 400 BC 100 BC

Answer- The Ashoka Stambh was built in 250 BC by the great emperor Ashoka.

Q6. How many parts are there in the Ashoka Stambh?

4 2 3 1

Answer- There are 3 parts - the base, the shaft, and the capital.

Q7. What is the height of Ashoka Stambh?

Around 8 Feet Around 5 Feet Around 12 Feet Around 18 Feet

Answer- The height of the Ashoka Stambh is around 8 feet.

Q8. The Ashoka Stambh belongs to which dynasty?

Maurya Dynasty Khalji Dynasty Lodi Dynasty Tughlaq Dynasty

Answer- The Ashoka Stambh belongs to Maurya Dynasty.

Q9. Which religion did emperor Ashoka adopt?

Hinduism Buddhism Islam Sikhism

Answer- Ashoka adopted Buddhism after the Kalinga war and he preached about Buddhism in 3 scripts on the pillar of Ashoka Stambh.

Q10. How many Ashoka Stambh are there in India?

5 2 3 4

Answer- There are 5 pillars in- Sarnath, Allahabad, Vaishali, Delhi, and Sanchi.

