12th July: GK Quiz on Rath Yatra, Jagannath temple, FIFA World Cup, Geomagnetic storm and more

Answer the following questions and go through the explanation of each topic given below the answers.

Lord Jagannath is the incarnation of which of the following deities

Vishnu Shiva Brahma None of the above

Ans. a

Explanation: Lord Jagannath is considered an avatar (incarnation) of Lord Vishnu.

What is the Jagannath Yatra about?

i) Lord Jagannath's annual visit from Gundicha Temple via Mausi Maa Temple

ii) Lord Jagannath's annual visit from Brahma Temple to Gundicha Temple

Only i Only ii Both i and ii None of the above

Ans. c

Explanation: The festival commemorates Jagannath's annual visit to Gundicha Temple via Mausi Maa Temple (maternal aunt's home) near Saradha Bali, Puri.

What is the name of Lord Jagannath’s sister?

Balabhadra Sati Subhadra Lakshmi

Ans. c

Explanation: The Jagannath Rath Yatra is carried out to take God Jagannath, his brother Lord Balbhadra and his sister Goddess Subhadra on chariots.

Which of the following statements is true about the Ratha Yatra?

i) The name of the chariot for Lord Jagannath is Garudadhwaja or Kapiladhwaja

ii) The number of wheels in Balbhadra's rath are 14 in number

Only i Only ii Both i and ii None of the above

Ans. c

Explanation: The name of the chariot of Jagannath is Garudadhwaja and it has 16 wheels. Balbhadra's chariot has 14v wheels and is named Langaladhwaja.



Where is the FIFA World Cup 2022 being organized?

Yemen Dubai Qatar Istanbul

Ans. c

Explanation: The FIFA World Cup 2022 is being organized in Qatar.

When will the first match of FIFA World Cup 2022 commence?

Qatar National Day 21st November 2021 18th December 22nd November

Ans. b

Explanation: The Qatar National Day is on December 18. However the FIFA World Cup 2022 would end on that day and commence on November 21, 2021.

What are solar winds?

i) Charged particles of gamma rays erupting from core of the sun

ii) Charged particles or plasma that erupt from Sun into outer space

Only i Only ii Both i and ii None of the above

Ans. b

Explanation: Solar winds are streams of charged particles or plasma that erupt from the Sun and out into space.

What is the effect of the solar storm on Earth?

It interrupts satellites functions It heats the outer atmosphere It interferes in power lines or blows transformers All of the above

Ans. d

Explanation: The solar storms interrupt satellites, mobile signals, heat the outer atmosphere on Earth, blow transformers etc

What happens when a solar storm hits the Earth?

i) Its magnetic field interacts with Earth's magnetic field

ii) It initially compresses the Earth's magnetosphere

Only i Only ii Both i and ii None of the above

Ans. c

Explanation: A geomagnetic storm also called a solar storm, is a temporary disturbance of the Earth's magnetosphere caused by a cloud of magnetic field interacting with the Earth's magnetic field.The increase in the solar wind pressure initially compresses the magnetosphere.

10. Who has won the Wimbledon Men's Final 2021?

Novak Djokovic Danilil Medvedev Stefanos Tsitsipas Andy Murray

Ans. a

Explanation: Novak Djokovik is the Wimbledon champion for the sixth time now that he has won the tournament of 2021.

