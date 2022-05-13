GK Quiz on Sedition Law: Recently, Supreme Court upheld the Sedition law and pronounced that no new cases could be filed under Sedition. The court further added that the existing cases under sedition can apply for bail and release immediately.

Take the below quiz by Jagran Josh on Sedition Law.

1- Who drafted the Sedition law?

Thomas Babington Macaulay James Fitzjames Stephen Claire Ward None of the above

Ans: A

Explanation: Thomas Babington Macaulay drafted the Sedition law.

2- In which year Sedition law was passed?

1886 1902 1820 1870

Ans: D

Explanation: Sedition law was passed in 1870.

3- Which Section of the IPC deals with Sedition?

Section 124 Section 124 A Section 307 Section 302

Ans: B

Explanation: Section 124 A of the IPC deals with Sedition.

4- The first recorded trial under Section 124A of the sedition law in India was against _____.

Jogendra Chandra Bose Mohammad Ali Jinnah Kedar Nath Singh K.M. Munshi

Ans: A

Explanation: The first recorded trial under Section 124A of the sedition law in India was against Jogendra Chandra Bose.

5- Jogendra Chandra Bose was the editor of which of the following newspapers?

Bangobasi Madras Courier Indian Gazette Bombay Herald

Ans: A

Explanation: Jogendra Chandra Bose was the editor of Bangobasi.

6- Who was the first person to be convicted under Sedition?

Subhash Chandra Bose Mahatma Gandhi Bal Gangadhar Tilak Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel

Ans: C

Explanation: Bal Gangadhar Tilak was the first person to be convicted under Sedition.

7- The judge who sentenced Lokmanya Tilak to imprisonment in 1908 also happened to be the lawyer arguing Tilak’s case in a similar trial in 1897. Who was he?

Justice Dinshaw Davar Justice Mehr Chand Mahajan Harilal Jekisundas Kania Mandakolathur Patanjali

Ans: A

Explanation: Justice Dinshaw Davar sentenced Lokmanya Tilak to imprisonment in 1908. He argued for Tilak in a similar case in 1897.

8- Sedition is a ______.

Bailable offence Non-bailable offence Cognizable offence Statutory criminal offence

Ans: B

Explanation: Sedition is a non-bailable offence.

9- What is the punishment under Sedition law?

Imprisonment up to three years Lifetime imprisonment Fine All of the above

Ans: D

Explanation: Under Sedition law, punishment varies from up to three years to life imprisonment. Fine can also be imposed.

10- In which countries Sedition law is abolished?

South Korea Scotland Ghana All of the above

Ans: D

Explanation: Various countries in the world abolished Sedition law including South Korea, Scotland, Ghana, and Indonesia.

Sedition Law states, "Whoever, words, either spoken or written, or by signs, or by visible representation, or otherwise, brings or attempts to bring into hatred or contempt, or excites or attempts to excite disaffection towards the Government established by law in India shall be punished with imprisonment for life, to which fine may be added, or with imprisonment which may extend to three years, to which fine may be added, or with fine."

