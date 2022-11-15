GK Quiz on Women in Art and Culture throughout history

All around the world, women have accomplished and earned their name in every field. Often they are overlooked or buried under, so here's a quiz: find out how much you know about the women throughout history in Art and Culture!

Which of these actresses is also an outspoken animal rights activist? Mila Kunis Brigitte Bardot Selena Gomez Zendaya

Correct Answer: b. Brigitte Bardot

Explanation:

An outspoken animal rights activist, Brigitte Bardot established an animal welfare organization, the Fondation Brigitte Bardot, in 1987.

Which of these Australian singers was born Helen Mitchell?

Joan Sutherland Sia Olivia Newton Nellie Melba

Correct Answer: d. Nellie Melba

Explanation:

Nellie Melba, born Helen Mitchell, was an Australian coloratura soprano and a singer of great popularity.

Which of these novelists also wrote under the pseudonym Barbara Vine?

Ruth Rendell Jane Austen Mary Shelley Emily Brontë

Correct Answer: a. Ruth Rendell

Explanation:

Renowned for her mystery novels, psychological crime novels, and short stories, Ruth Rendell also wrote using the pseudonym Barbara Vine.

Which of these comedic entertainers had a song that made the U.S. top 10?

Fran Drescher Tracey Ullman Marilyn Monroe Jenny McCarthy

Correct Answer: b.Tracey Ullman

Explanation:

Before her TV career, Tracey Ullman had a flourishing singing career. Ultimately, she had three U.K. top 10 hits, notably ”They Don’t Know,” which also broke the top 10 in the United States in 1984.

What was the name of Elizabeth Taylor’s first film?

National Velvet L'atalante Gone With The Wind There’s One Born Every Minute

Correct Answer: d. There’s One Born Every Minute

Explanation:

Elizabeth Taylor made her first film, There’s One Born Every Minute, in 1942.

In which ballet did iconic English ballerina Margot Fonteyn first perform with Rudolf Nureyev?

Giselle Black Swan The Blue Angel Modern Times

Correct Answer: a. Giselle

Explanation:

Margot Fonteyn and Rudolf Nureyev first appeared together in 1962 in a ballet matinee production of Giselle organized by The Royal Ballet.

Although she denied the connection, Frida Kahlo is often associated with which movement in visual arts?

Cubism Contemporary Surrealism Modern art

Correct Answer: c. Surrealism

Explanation:

Best known for her uncompromising and brilliantly coloured self-portraits, Frida Kahlo is often identified as a Surrealist.

For which of these films did director Kathryn Bigelow receive the Academy Award for best director?

The Piano Lady Bird Don't Worry Darling The Hurt Locker

Correct Answer: d. The Hurt Locker

Explanation:

Kathryn Bigelow received the best director Academy Award for her 2008 low-budget film The Hurt Locker.

In which of Agatha Christie’s novels did she introduce the fictional detective Miss Marple?

A Pocket Full of Rye The Murder at the Vicarage Murder on the Orient Express Death on the Nile

Correct Answer: b. The Murder at the Vicarage

Explanation:

Renowned English writer Agatha Christie introduced her famous character Miss Marple in The Murder at the Vicarage (1930).

