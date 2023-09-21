GK Quiz Based Women Reservation Bill

Women's Reservation Bill Quiz: The introduction of the Women's Reservation Bill marked a significant advancement for gender equality in India. The lower house, which has greater power, and state legislative assemblies will both have one-third of seats set aside for women under this plan. It was initially presented in the Indian parliament in 1996.

The Women's Reservation Bill, which had been in development for 27 years, was approved by the lower house with almost unanimous support. It will then proceed to the upper house for passage in the final two days of the extraordinary session before requiring consent from at least half of India's 28 states.

Women’s Reservation Bill: All You Need To Know

Take this quiz below to understand your knowledge about the Women’s Reservation Bill of India.

What is the official name of the Women's Reservation Bill?

Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam Nari Seva Vanadana Agreement Nari Shakti Vandana Adhiniyam Nari Shakti Vijay Act

Ans. A

Explanation: PM Narendra Modi introduced the Women’s Reservation Bill as the Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam.

2. When will the Women’s Reservation Bill be implemented?

2024 Elections After 2029 Elections 2029 Elections 2032 Elections

Ans. b

Explanation: The Women's Reservation Bill was passed in Lok Sabha on Wednesday with near unanimity, and is expected to smoothly clear Rajya Sabha as well on Thursday. Union Home Minister Amit Shah confirmed in the parliament that the Bill will only come into force after 2029 after a delimitation exercise is conducted.

What is the Women's Reservation Bill in India primarily aimed at achieving?

a) Providing free education to women

b) Ensuring women's participation in the workforce

c) Reserving seats for women in legislative bodies

d) Promoting women's entrepreneurship

Ans. c

Explanation: The government said the Women's Reservation Bill is aimed at enabling greater participation of women in policy-making at state and national levels. The statement of purpose of the bill said the role of women is extremely important for achieving the g...

Which legislative body in India does the Women's Reservation Bill primarily focus on reserving seats for women?

a) Lok Sabha

b) Rajya Sabha

c) State Legislative Assemblies

d) Panchayati Raj Institutions

Ans. b

Explanation: The Bill proposed reserving women in all legislative bodies, but the Standing Committee suggested restricting the reservation in the 'House of People' Lok Sabha in the Centre and Assembly in States and Union Territories with the legislature.

What is the proposed reservation percentage for women in the Women's Reservation Bill?

a) 25%

b) 33%

c) 50%

d) 75%

Ans. b

Explanation: The Women's Reservation Bill proposes to reserve 33 per cent of seats in the Lok Sabha and State Legislative Assemblies for women.

When was the Women's Reservation Bill first introduced in the Indian Parliament?

a) 1996

b) 2003

c) 2010

d) 2019

Ans. a

Explanation: The women's reservation bill was first introduced by HD Deve Gowda-led government, as Constitution (81st Amendment) Bill, 1996 in the 11th Lok Sabha on 12th September.

How many seats in the Lok Sabha were proposed to be reserved for women under the Women's Reservation Bill?

a) 132

b) 121

c) 181

d) 151

Ans. c

Explanation: The Constitution (One Hundred and Twenty-Eighth Amendment) Bill, 2023, seeks to provide a 33% reservation to women in the Lok Sabha and assemblies.

Which of the following categories would be eligible to contest elections from the reserved seats?

a) Women Below Poverty Line

b) Only independent candidates

c) Women from SC & ST

d) Women with a minimum educational qualification

Ans. c

Explanation: The Women's Reservation Bill will ensure the participation of women from marginalised communities.

Which political leader introduced the Women's Reservation Bill in the Indian Parliament?

a) Indira Gandhi

b) Rajiv Gandhi

c) H.D Gowda

d) Mayawati

Ans. c

Explanation: The first Women's Reservation bill was brought by Deve Gowda Govt​​ On September 12, 1996.

10. What is the status of the Women's Reservation Bill?

a) It has been passed and implemented nationwide.

b) It is passed in the lower house with near unanimity.

c) It has been partially implemented in some states.

d) It was declared unconstitutional by the Supreme Court.

Ans. b

Explanation: After 27 years in the making, the Women's Reservation Bill passed in the lower house with near unanimity on Wednesday.

11. In which year was the Women's Reservation Bill passed by the Rajya Sabha (Upper House of Parliament) but faced opposition in the Lok Sabha (Lower House)?

a) 2008

b) 2010

c) 2013

d) 2019

Ans. b

Explanation: It was passed in Rajya Sabha in 2010 following two days of tense debate, with marshals escorting some of the opposition politicians. The bill then lapsed after failing to make it through the lower house.

12. Which state in India implemented 50% reservation for women in local body elections?

a) Kerala

b) Andhra Pradesh

c) Tamil Nadu

d) Rajasthan

Ans. b

Explanation: The Andhra Pradesh government is the first state to declare 50% reservation for women in local bodies.

