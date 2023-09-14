Quiz On Aliens: The Ultimate Questions On Extraterrestrial Mysteries

Quiz on Aliens: The two tiny purported extraterrestrial bodies, which were allegedly found in Cusco, Peru, were displayed in windowed boxes in Mexico City on Wednesday. Igniting interest among UFO conspiracy theorists, these allegedly "non-human" alien corpses have been shown to politicians at Mexico's Congress.

How much do you know about aliens or extraterrestrial life? Test your knowledge about life in the other verse with the quiz below.

What is the name for the study of extraterrestrial life in science?

a) Astrology

b) Astrobiology

c) Cosmology

d) Exobiology

Ans. b

Explanation: Astrobiology is a scientific field within the life and environmental sciences that studies the origins, early evolution, distribution, and future of life in the universe by investigating its deterministic conditions and contingent events.

2. Which celestial body in our solar system is considered one of the top candidates for potential microbial life?

a) Mars

b) Venus

c) Jupiter

d) Saturn

Ans. a

Explanation: According to the Arxiv Organisation, Europa, Mars, and Enceladus have the highest potential for facilitating microbial survival.

3. What is the main goal of the search for extraterrestrial intelligence (SETI)?

a) Alien spacecraft

b) Microbial life on Mars

c) Intelligent signals from space

d) Cosmic radiation

Ans. c

Explanation: ATA is especially well suited to the search for extraterrestrial intelligence (SETI) detecting technology-related signals from an alien civilization.

4. What was the name of the mission that uncovered Enceladus, a moon of Saturn, to have liquid water?

a) Voyager

b) Hubble

c) Cassini

d) Curiosity

Ans. c

Explanation: NASA states, “The discovery of Enceladus' global ocean, icy jets and their role in creating Saturn's E-ring is one of the top findings of the Cassini mission.”

5. Which well-known equation is employed to calculate the approximate number of technologically advanced civilizations in our galaxy?

a) Drake Equation

b) Fermi Equation

c) Einstein Equation

d) Hawking Equation

Ans. a

Explanation: The Drake equation is a probabilistic argument used to estimate the number of active, communicative extraterrestrial civilizations in the Milky Way Galaxy.

6. What kind of harsh environment on Earth has been utilized as a model for researching the possibility of life elsewhere in the universe?

a) Rainforests

b) Deserts

c) Hydrothermal vents

d) Glaciers

Ans. c

Explanation: Hydrothermal vents are the result of seawater percolating down through fissures in the ocean crust in the vicinity of spreading centres or subduction zones.

7. Which spacecraft successfully touched down on Titan, Saturn's largest moon, and delivered information on the possibility of life there?

a) Voyager 2

b) Huygens

c) Curiosity

d) New Horizons

Ans. b

Explanation: The Huygens probe descended into the atmosphere of Titan, Saturn's largest moon, in 2005. It provided a detailed study of Titan's atmosphere during its 2.5-hour descent to the surface.

8. What is the name of the region around a star that is thought to provide the proper circumstances for liquid water and life to exist?

a) Goldilocks zone

b) Twilight zone

c) Green zone

d) Danger zone

Ans. a

Explanation: The habitable zone is the region around a star where an orbiting planet has liquid water and, therefore, possibly supports life.

9. Which of the following radio signals was famously picked up by SETI and frequently mentioned as having extraterrestrial origins?

a) Arecibo Message

b) Hubble Transmission

c) Voyager Signal

d) Kepler Beacon

Ans. a

Explanation: The message consists of 1679 bits, arranged into 73 lines of 23 characters per line (these are both prime numbers and may help the aliens decode the message).

10. What kinds of extremophiles have attracted the most attention in astrobiology because of their capacity to survive in harsh environments?

a) Extinct organisms

b) Microbes

c) Dinosaurs

d) Primates

Ans. b

Explanation: Extremophiles are a group of microorganisms that belong to all three domains of life (Archaea, Bacteria and Eukarya) and that are found on the Earth in habitats considered extreme from an anthropocentric point of view.

