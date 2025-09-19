Delhi is one of those cities that holds a special place in every Indian’s heart. This city is not just the capital of the country but carries a rich history and culture. From ancient times to the present day, Delhi has undergone many changes and the city still continues to stand as a symbol of India’s icon. There are many stories, traditions and landmarks about Delhi that give something new to learn everyday. A quiz is one of the best way to learn about Delhi as it can help to understand more about the country’s capital and the importance it holds. That is why in this quiz you will come across different questions that reflect upon the history of this city and cover various aspects. These questions are designed in a way that makes learning fun and engaging. 1. Which monument in Delhi is also a UNESCO World Heritage Site and it was built by Qutb-ud-din Aibak?

A) India Gate B) Red Fort C) Lotus Temple D) Qutub Minar Answer: D) Qutub Minar Explanation: Qutub Minar which was established in 1199 became a UNESCO World Heritage Site in the year 1993. 2. Who was the designer of India Gate that is located in Delhi? A) Herbert Baker B) Charles Correa C) Edwin Lutyens D) Le Corbusier Answer: C) Edwin Lutyens Explanation: The District New Delhi website mentions: “The foundation stone of India Gate was laid by His Royal Highness, the Duke of Connaught in 1921 and it was designed by Edwin Lutyens. The monument was dedicated to the nation 10 years later by the then Viceroy, Lord Irwin.” 3. What is the famous name for Parliament House in Delhi? A) Rashtrapati Bhavan B) Sansad Bhavan C) Lok Sabha Bhavan D) Rajya Sabha Bhavan Answer: B) Sansad Bhavan Explanation: The Parliament House is also known as Sansad Bhawan, where both Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha sessions take place.

4. Which of the following rivers flows through Delhi? A) Yamuna B) Ganga C) Ghaghara D) Saraswati Answer: A) Yamuna Explanation: The Yamuna River flows through the city and it is one of the vital sources for Delhi. 5. Who was the first Chief Minister of Delhi? A) Arvind Kejriwal B) Sheila Dikshit C) Madan Lal Khurana D) Chaudhary Brahm Prakash Answer: D) Chaudhary Brahm Prakash Explanation: Chaudhary Brahm Prakash became the first CM of Delhi in the year 1952. 6. What is the location of the Rashtrapati Bhavan? A) Chandni Chowk B) Janpath C) Rajpath D) Connaught Place Answer: C) Rajpath Explanation: Rashtrapati Bhavan which is the official residence of the President of India is located at the western end of Rajpath which is now known as Kartavya Path. 7. Who built the Red Fort? A) Shah Jahan B) Aurangzeb C) Akbar

D) Jahangir Answer: A) Shah Jahan Explanation: The Incredible India website mentions: “A symbol of power and beauty, the Red Fort was the heart of Shahjahanabad (present-day Old Delhi), the bustling new capital built by Mughal emperor Shah Jahan. In 1639, Shah Jahan decided to move his court from Agra to Delhi and ordered the Red Fort to be built as his majestic new home. It served as the residence of Mughal emperors for almost 200 years!” 8. The Lotus Temple in Delhi is dedicated to which religion? A) Hinduism B) Christianity C) Baháʼí Faith D) Buddhism Answer: C) Baháʼí Faith Explanation: The District South Delhi website mentions: “The Lotus Temple, located in Delhi, India, is a Bahá’í House of Worship that was dedicated in December 1986, costing $10 million.” 9. Which metro station in Delhi is known to be the largest in terms of area?