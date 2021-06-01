Global Day of Parents 2021: Quotes, Wishes, Messages, WhatsApp & Facebook Status, Poems, and more

Global Day of Parents 2021: In 2012, the day was proclaimed by the UN General Assembly to honour parents throughout the world. Parents play a significant role in our mental, physical, social, financial, and career development. They are real God, our first teacher, and help us in every step of our life.

The day recognizes that the family has the primary responsibility for the nurturing and protection of children.

Global Day of Parents 2021: Quotes

1. "There is no friendship, no love, like that of the parent for the child." - Henry Ward Beecher

2. “Love is the chain whereby to bind a child to its parents.” -Abraham Lincoln

3. “Parents were the only ones obligated to love you; from the rest of the world you had to earn it.” - Ann Brashares

4. "No matter how far we come, our parents are always in us." -Brad Meltzer

5. "First your parents, they give you your life, but then they try to give you their life." - Chuck Palahniuk

6. “A parent’s love is whole no matter how many times divided.” -Robert Brault

7. “What’s it’s like to be a parent. It’s one of the hardest things you’ll ever do but in exchange it teaches you the meaning of unconditional love.”- Nicholas Sparks

8. "We never know the love of a parent till we become parents ourselves." - Henry Ward Beecher

9. "Let parents bequeath to their children not riches, but the spirit of reverence." - Plato

10. "One of the greatest titles in the world is parent, and one of the biggest blessings in the world is to have parents to call mom and dad." - Jim DeMint

11. "Parents are the ultimate role models for children. Every word, movement and action has an effect. No other person or outside force has a greater influence on a child than the parent." - Bob Keeshan

12. "To lose one parent may be regarded as a misfortune; to lose both looks like carelessness." - Oscar Wilde

13. "When you look into your mother’s eyes, you know that is the purest love you can find on this earth." - Mitch Albom

14. "Love as powerful as your mother’s for you leaves its own mark to have been loved so deeply .. will give us some protection forever." - J.K. Rowling

15. "Parents must lead by example. Don't use the cliche; do as I say and not as I do. We are our children's first and most important role models." - Lee Haney

16. “Children begin by loving their parents; as they grow older they judge them; sometimes they forgive them.” - Oscar Wilde

17. "I owe my success to Allah and my parents who have sacrificed so much to get me where I am." - Javed Ali

18. "Children begin by loving their parents; after a time they judge them; rarely, if ever, do they forgive them." - Oscar Wilde

19. “It’s a funny thing about mothers and fathers. Even when their own child is the most disgusting little blister you could ever imagine, they still think that he or she is wonderful.” - Roald Dahl

20. "First your parents, they give you your life, but then they try to give you their life." - Chuck Palahniuk

21. “The thing about parenting rules is there aren’t any. That’s what makes it so difficult.” - Ewan McGregor

22. "The most important thing that parents can teach their children is how to get along without them." - Frank A. Clark

23. "It is time for parents to teach young people early on that in diversity there is beauty and there is strength." - Maya Angelou

24. "My parents, my family, that's the biggest inspiration in my life. I've been in a lot of dark spots in my life, and if it wasn't for them, I wouldn't be able to get out of it, but they are who they are. They followed me. They yelled at me. They screamed at me. They loved me." - J. R. Smith

25. “There’s nothing like your mother’s sympathetic voice to make you want to burst into tears.” - Sophie Kinsella

Global Day of Parents 2021: Theme, History and Significance

Global Day of Parents 2021: Wishes and Messages

1. Mom and dad, thank you for the greatest gift of all, the gift of unconditional love. Happy Global Day of Parents!

2. Let’s take a moment to be grateful to our parents. They are the reasons why we breathe. Happy Global Day of Parents!

3. Parents are not just mom and dad. But together they form an institution for a child. Happy parent’s day to all those parents who never give up on their child!

4. It is not possible to list all the things you have sacrificed in order to keep me happy. Thank you for everything! Wishing Happy Global Day of Parents!

5. I am so grateful to you two for all the little things you have done to make my life better and easier. Happy Global Day of Parents!

6. My Mom and Dad, you two filled up my life with sunshine and happiness! Thank you for being my best friend! Happy Parent’s Day to you!

7. The biggest blessing for a child is his parents. I feel lucky all the time for having such amazing parents like you! Happy Global Day of Parents!

8. You bring a smile on my face when I am sad, you set my spirits high when I feel low, and you just make my day brighter with your love and care. Happy Global Day of Parents!

9. All that I really need is right here with me. The most important part of my life, mom and dad, it’s you. Happy Parents Day!

10. Today is a very special day for me because I get to celebrate the people I love more than my life and they’re my beloved parents! Happy Global Day of Parents!

11. At the end of the day, the most overwhelming key to a child's success is the positive involvement of parents. Happy Global Day of Parents!

12. I can't pay you for the sacrifices you made for me. Thank you for making my world so beautiful. Happy Global Day of Parents!

13. Nobody on earth can ever love you more than your parents. Happy Parents Day!

14. The love between a parent and their children is always and forever. Happy Parents Day!

15. Parents live for us. They’re happy when we are happy. Happy Parents Day!

Global Day of Parents 2021: Poems

1.

A Parent’s Heart

“When you feel like breaking down or crashing in,

Who do you turn to, to forgive your sin?

When you cried your lonely tears,

Who will be there to fight your fears?

And when it feels like no one would understand,

Who was there to hold your hand?

There are people whom you can’t replace,

They’re the ones who gave you your face.

They’ll love you through thick and thin,

They show you the light from deep within.

And if by chance you happen to die,

They’ll be the ones who will really cry.

You see, my friend, there’s no one who can love you more

Than your very own parents, that’s for sure.

Always remember this is true,

That wherever you go, your parents will be there for you.”

by Ann T. Tram

2.

Parents

“Parents are always there

Always letting you know they care

In the darkness they are the light,

They can make even the darkest days bright.

Earwigs, roaches and spiders, they’re not scared of any

For our happiness they’d trade every penny.

They scare away the monsters from beneath our bed,

‘I’ll love you forever’ they’ve often said.

They also nag and give us curfews

More and more responsibilities to review

‘No going on dates till your 16’

When you go out fill the car with gasoline

They always tell us to shoot for the stars,

Who knew love could be so hard?

No matter how much you hated them and thought they were wrong,

You still miss them when they are gone.

Parents will forever be our friends,

And love us unconditionally till the end.”

by Christine Mulvihill

3.

The Heart of Mothers And Fathers

“A mother’s heart is the key

The key to success

A mother’s heart is a ribbon

That ties your future together

A mother’s heart is a meal

That satisfies your hunger

A mother’s heart is a crayon

That colors your life in rainbow

A mother’s heart is a song

That puts rhythm in your soul

A mother’s heart is a bracelet

That accessorizes your dreams

A mother’s heart is a book

That entertains your mind

A mother’s heart is an ocean

That waves as you go by

A father’s heart is a pillow

That you can rest on

A father’s heart is a pill

That cures your illness

A father’s heart is a tissue

That wipes your tears

A father’s heart is muscles

That picks you up

A father’s heart is clothes

That you wear to cover

A father’s heart is money

That brings food to the table

A father’s heart is a pencil

That writes down your plans

A father’s heart is love

That you fall in love with”

by Nusrat Ahmed

4.

The Greatest Parents On Earth

I will never take for granted

how greatly I've been blessed;

For when it comes to parents,

Mom and Dad, you are the best!

You nurtured and protected me

and taught me with great care.

And every time I've needed you,

you were always there.

If you could look into my heart,

how quickly you would see

the special place you hold there

and how much you mean to me.

May you receive the blessings

you are so deserving of

for your caring and your sharing,

and each sacrifice of love.

And may you carry in your hearts

these words forever true...

No parents anywhere on earth

could be more loved than you.

by Ron Tranmer

5.

Because They Love Me

“When I am sad, they comfort me.

When I am sick, they care for me.

When I misbehave, they discipline me.

Because they love me.

When I need help, they help me.

When I lose all faith, they help me regain it.

When I need forgiveness, they forgive me.

Because they love me.

When I am cold, they give me shelter.

When I need help with my homework, they help me the best they can.

When I am lost, they will come and find me.

Because they love me.

When I feel dumb, they let me know I am smart.

When I am made fun of, they tell me I am special.

No matter what happens, I know they will always be there.

Because they love me.”

by Jenna Fowler

Important Days and Dates in June 2021