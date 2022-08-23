Google Celebrates the 104th Birth Anniversary of Anna Mani with a Doodle Tribute

Anna Mani: Google is celebrating the 104th Birth Anniversary of the Indian physicist and meteorologist Anna Mani with a Google Doodle Tribute. Anna Mani is popularly known as the Weather Woman of India because of her notable contributions to weather forecasting.

Her research paved the way for accurate weather forecasting in India and laid the foundation for the nation to harness the power of renewable energy.

Today’s #GoogleDoodle honours Anna Mani, the 'Weather Woman of India', whose inventions still continue to make our lives easier.



She gave us gadgets to measure weather, and laid the groundwork for renewable energy.



Let us learn more about this remarkable woman and her contributions to the field of science and technology and to national development.

Anna Mani - The Weather Woman of India

Anna Mani was born on 23rd August 1918 in the erstwhile state of Travancore (present-day Kerala) in a Syrian Christian family.

She was an avid reader and known to have completed almost all the books present in the public library.

After completing high school, Mani joined the Women’s Christian College (WCC) to pursue the intermediate course and, thereafter BSc from Presidency College with honours in Physics and Chemistry.

She taught at WCC for a year before getting a scholarship to pursue postgraduate studies at Indian Institute of Science, Bangalore.

In IISC, she studied the spectroscopy of rubies and diamonds under the guidance of Noble laureate Sir C.V Raman. She also published five research papers within that time, completed her PhD dissertation and enrolled for a program at Imperial College, London specialising in meteorological instrumentation.

Mani Joined IMD

On her return to India, she joined the India Meteorological Department in 1948 and helped in setting up and manufacturing of weather instruments.

Due to her excellent work, she rose to the position of head of the weather instrumentation division, and under her reign, more than 100 designs were created and standardised.

Mani was also one of the early proponents of sustainable energy and set up solar radiation monitoring stations. She also published some research papers on renewable energy.

In the course of time, Mani became IMD's deputy director and held several important positions in United Nations World Meteorological Organization.

She won the INSA K. R. Ramanathan Medal in 1987.

After retiring from the job, she was appointed trustee of the Raman Research Institute, Bangalore.

She also set up a company that was involved in the production of solar and wind energy devices.

On her birth anniversary, we salute her contributions to the field of science and India's development.