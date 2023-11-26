Google Introduces Playables: A New Way to Play Games on YouTube

In a move that could transform the YouTube experience, Google has introduced Playables, an exciting feature that brings gaming directly to the video streaming platform. This new feature will allow users to play a variety of games without having to download or install them, making it a more convenient way to play games on the go. What is YouTube Playables?

YouTube Playables is a new feature that allows users to play games directly on the YouTube website or mobile app. The games are currently available to YouTube Premium subscribers, but Google plans to roll out the feature to all users in the future. How to access YouTube Playables? If you're a YouTube Premium subscriber, you can access Playables by following these steps:

Open the YouTube app and go to your profile. Tap on "Your Premium Benefits."

Tap on "Try experimental new features." You should see a new "Games" section on your YouTube homepage.

What games are available? A variety of games are available on YouTube Playables, including Angry Birds: Showdown, Brain Out, Daily Crossword, Scooter Extreme, and Cannon Balls 3D. Google plans to add more games to the platform in the future. When will Playables be available to everyone? Google has not yet announced a launch date for the full rollout of Playables. However, the company is currently testing the feature with YouTube Premium subscribers, and it is expected to be available to all users in the first half of 2024.