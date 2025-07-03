Indian Army Agniveer Result 2025 OUT
Only 5% Highly Intelligent People Can Guess the Country Name in 7 Seconds!

Brain Teaser: Do you have the sharpest brain? Test your intelligence by guessing the country name correctly in 7 seconds and prove that you are highly intelligent. Only 5% of people can do so within the time limit. Attempt this guess the country puzzle now!

Mrigank Chakraborty
By Mrigank Chakraborty
Jul 5, 2025
Brain teasers are one of the most popular puzzle games on the internet. These puzzles are presented in different forms, like a riddle or picture puzzle, finding the hidden object or mistake, or cracking a code. Brain teasers are excellent for developing problem-solving skills.

Studies have shown that those who practise brain teasers frequently have a better problem-solving capacity than those who don’t. Not only that, these puzzles are fun and can be a great medium for spending time.

Do you have the sharpest brain? Test your intelligence by guessing the country name correctly in 7 seconds and prove that you are highly intelligent. Attempt this guess the country puzzle now!

Brain Teaser: Guess the Country Name in 7 Seconds

Flag tonga

Source: Wikipedia

This brain teaser is a quick test of your brainpower.

A picture puzzle in the form of a flag is presented before the readers. The challenge for the readers is to guess the country's name in 7 seconds.

Your time starts now!

Study the flag carefully and see if you can identify the country name.

The only hint that we can give you is that the name of the country consists of 5 letters.

Have you guessed it now?

Hurry up; time is running out.

Check the image once again, and see if you can find the name within that time.

And...

Time’s up.

Have you identified the country name in 7 seconds?

Congratulations if you are among those highly intelligent readers who have identified the country’s name within the time limit.

Those who couldn’t can scroll below for the solution.

Guess the Country Name: Solution

The country's name is Tonga; it is a Polynesian kingdom and a part of Oceania.

If you loved solving this picture puzzle, share it with your friends and family and see who guesses the country name quickly.

