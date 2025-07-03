Indian Army Agniveer Result 2025 OUT
Spot the Difference: Do you have the eyes of a hawk? Test your observation skills by finding 4 differences in the guy sitting at the desk pictures in 21 seconds. It’s not going to be a cakewalk. Attempt now!

Jul 7, 2025, 20:01 IST
Spot the Difference images are excellent puzzle games for testing the sharpness of your eyes. The basic premise of a spot the difference game revolves around two identical pictures. While the pictures appear identical at first glance, they are not. There are subtle differences between the pictures which the readers need to find within a time limit.

Do you have the eyes of a hawk? Test your observation skills by finding 4 differences in the guy sitting at the desk pictures in 21 seconds. It’s not going to be a cakewalk. Attempt now!

Spot the Difference: Find 4 Differences in 21 Seconds

spot 4 differences

Source: YouTube

Get ready to test your visual acuity with this interesting spot the difference puzzle challenge where two identical images of a guy sitting at the desk are presented before the readers.

At first glance, the two images appear similar. But they are not.

There are three differences between the two pictures, and only the most observant eyes can spot four differences in 21 seconds.

Studies suggest that practising spot the difference puzzles regularly can be very effective in enhancing memory power and boosting brain health.

How many differences have you noticed so far?

Hurry up!

Not much time left.

Only someone with excellent attention to detail can solve such puzzles within the time limit. If you are able to find all the differences within 21 seconds, you have the excellent visual power.

Have you spotted all the differences between the two pictures?

Three... Two... One...

And…

Time’s up.

Those who have found all the differences within 21 seconds have the sharpest eyes and excellent attention to detail.

If you are one of those who tried their best but barely spotted one or two differences within 21 seconds, then you need to practise more such puzzles to improve your attention.

Now, check out the solution provided below.

Spot the Differences with Solution

The differences between the two images are depicted in the image below.

spot 4 differences solved

How many differences have you identified correctly?

If you loved the challenge, make sure to share it with your friends and see who has the sharpest eyes.

Also, before you leave, make sure to check out this exciting puzzle challenge shared below

Assistant Manager

Mriganka Chakraborty is a content writer with 7 years of rich experience in creative, academic, and research-based writing. Mriganka's expertise lies in crafting innovative, engaging and compelling articles that effectively communicate the desired message to the target audience. At Jagranjosh, he is involved in English content creation for the General Knowledge category. In his spare time, he loves reading fiction, watching action movies and web series.

