Gujarat Day 2023: 15 Interesting Facts You Need to Know on Gujarat Sthapana Divas

Gujarat Day 2023: Every year on May 1, Gujarat Day, commonly referred to as Gujarat Sthapana Divas, is observed. According to the Bombay Reorganisation Act, the state of Bombay was split into two states on this date in 1960. One is Gujarat for the Gujarati-speaking population and the other is Maharashtra for the Marathi-speaking population. Gujarat thus became a new state on this day.

History of Gujarat

Gujarat, the Land of Legends, is a state in India's northwest. The 'Gujara', the Gujjars' home country, is where the state derives its name. They governed the region in the 700s and 800s. Gujarat has long been known around the world. The Indus Valley Civilization and Stone Age settlements along the Sabarmati and Mahi rivers also date to roughly the same time, and Harappan sites have also been discovered in Lothal, Rampur, Amri, and other locations of the state.

It borders Pakistan and Rajasthan in the northeast, Madhya Pradesh in the east, Maharashtra in the south, and the Union territories of Diu, Daman, Dadra, and Nagar Haveli in the northeast. The state is bordered to the west and southwest by the Arabian Sea.

Before India gained its independence, the area that is now Gujarat was divided into British and princely territories. Gujarat joined the largest bilingual State of Bombay after the reorganisation of the States, which included the erstwhile British, the Union of States of Saurashtra, and the Union Territory of Kachchh. On May 1, 1960, the current state of Gujarat was established. It is located on India's west coast.

Interesting Facts About Gujarat

Gujarat served as the Indus Valley civilization's main hub.

Gujarat ranks ninth in terms of population and fifth in terms of state size in India.

Another name for the state that highlights its industrial and cultural diversity is Jewel of the West.

The British East India Company initially arrived in Surat.

In Gujarat, the first cotton mill was built.

The first port city in India was Lothal, which was located in Gujarat.

The state is the largest ship scrapyard in the world.

Kachchh, the largest district in India, is located in this state.

The world's largest salt desert is the Rann of Kachchh.

In Bhavnagar, one of the districts of Gujarat there are 900 Jain temples.

In Gujarat, there existed a city called Dwarka almost 12000 years ago. It has been established for years as per several underwater explorations and excavations by researchers.

Gujarat, a state, hosts an international kite festival every year.

Garba and Dandiya are the two most famous forms of folk dances, performed in festivals.

Gandhinagar, the capital of Gujarat, is the greenest region(capital) in all over Asia.

It is also the epicentre of the white revolution and has the biggest dairy in Asia.

The state of Gujarat observes Gujarat Day as a holiday. Both locals and immigrants from other states who have settled in Gujarat commemorate this day with a lot of fun and fervour. Various cultural events and programmes are held around the state to honour the spirit of Gujarat and its age-old cultural and social heritage.

