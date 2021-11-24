Guru Tegh Bahadur's Martyrdom Day 2021: Significance, Quotes, Messages, Teachings, and Key Facts

Guru Tegh Bahadur's Martyrdom Day 2021: The day marks the death anniversary of Guru Tegh Bahadur. He was the ninth Sikh Guru and second Sikh martyr, who sacrificed his life for a religion not his own. Guru Tegh Bahadur Martyrdom Day is also observed as Shaheedi Diwas.

He was the father of the tenth Guru, Gobind Singh. He undertook the supreme sacrifice for the protection of the most fundamental of human rights.

About Guru Tegh Bahadur Ji

- He was born Tyaga Mal, as a child; he learned, Sanskrit, Hindi, and Gurmukhi from the revered Sikh scholar, Bhai Gurdas.

- It is said that he was trained in archery, horsemanship, and swordsmanship.

- Guru Tegh Bahadur meditated at Bakala and spent most of his time in meditation and later he recognised as the ninth Sikh Guru.

- Guru Harkrishan's untimely death left the Sikhs in dilemma as to who would be the next Guru of the Sikh religion.

It is believed that, when Guru Har Krishan was on his death bed, he was asked who would be his successor, he simply uttered the words 'Baba' and 'Bakala'. This implied that the next Guru would be found in Bakala.

As per legend, Baba Makhan Shah Labana, a wealthy trader prayed and promised to gift 500 gold coins to the next Guru if he survives. He roamed and met Gurus and gifted them 2 gold coins expecting that the real Guru would have heard his silent promise. Each of them accepted his 2 gold coins and bid him farewell. But when he met Guru Teg Bahadur and gifted him 2 gold coins, Tegh Bahadur reminded him of his promise of gifting 500 gold coins. In this way, the ninth Guru, Tegh Bahadur, was found.

- Guru Tegh Bahadur's term as Guru ran from 1665 to 1675.

- His works are included in Adi Granth. He is also known to have travelled extensively to preach the teachings of Guru Nanak.

- During Aurangzeb's rule, he had resisted forced conversions of non-Muslims to Islam.

- In 1675, he was publicly killed on the orders of Mughal emperor Aurangzeb in Delhi.

- The sites of his execution and cremation were later turned into Sikh holy places namely Gurudwara Sis Ganj Sahib and Gurudwara Rakab Ganj Sahib, in Delhi.

Teachings of Guru Tegh Bahadur Ji

Some of the teachings of Gurur Tegh Bahadur ji are provided below that preach humanitarianism.

1. "O saints, renounce the Ego, and always flee from lust, wrath and evil company. One should consider pain and pleasure, honour and dishonour the same. One should renounce both praise and blame and even the search for salvation. This is a very difficult path and rare is a (Gurmukh) pious person who knows how to tread it."

He showed the path of divinity to his disciples and taught them to overcome greed, desire, ego, and pain.

2. "One who vanquishes his ego and beholds the Lord as the Sole Doer of all things, that person has attained 'Jiwan Mukti' (is liberated while living), know this as the real truth, says Nanak."

3. "True Realisation of the actual nature of this material world, its perishable, transitory and illusory aspects best dawns on a person in suffering."

4. "Give up your head, but forsake not those whom you have undertaken to protect. Sacrifice your life, but relinquish not your faith."

Guru Tegh Bahadur Martyrdom Day 2021: Quotes and Messages

1. The teachings of Guru Tegh Bahadur ji inspire us to support individual freedom. Let us remember him on his martyrdom day.

2. On this Shaheedi Diwas of Guru Tegh Bahadur ji, may he bless you with wisdom and courage.

3. Guru Teg Bahadur Ji sacrificed his life for religious freedom. Let us spread a word about his teachings on his Shaheedi Divas.

4. The occasion of Guru Tegh Bahadur’s Martyrdom Day will keep reminding the generations that we must follow the footsteps of people like Guru Tegh Bahadur.

5. The Martyrdom of Guru Tegh Bahadur is a reminder to each and every one of us that we must stand up for ourselves and mankind.

6. "For whom praise and dispraise are the same, and on whom greed and attachment have no effect. Consider him only enlightened whom pain and pleasure do not entrap. Consider such a person saved." - Guru Tegh Bahadur Ji

7. "Give up your head, but forsake not those whom you have undertaken to protect. Sacrifice your life, but relinquish not your faith." - Guru Tegh Bahadur Ji

