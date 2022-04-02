Happy Chaitra Navratri 2022: Wishes, Messages and Quotes to Share With Your Friends

Happy Chaitra Navratri 2022: Today is the first day of Chaitra Navratri, and devotees fast and pray. Some eat only satvik food, devoid of onion and garlic. Chaitra Navratri begins on April 2, 2022, and will end on April 11, 2022. The festival is celebrated for nine days, and devotees pray to Goddess Durga in her nine forms.

The first day of Puja begins with Ghatasthapana which is considered the most significant ritual of Navratri. On this day, one of the Goddess Durga's nine forms, Shailaputri is worshipped. It is believed that she is the source of good fortune and any negative effects can be mitigated by worshipping the Goddess. On this auspicious occasion, take a look at some wishes, messages, and quotes to share with your loved ones.

On the auspicious occasion of Navratri, I pray to Ma Durga to bless all with peace, happiness, prosperity and success. May the festivities strengthen our bonds of unity, harmony and amity in society. सभी देशवासियों को नवरात्रि की बधाई।

शक्ति की उपासना का यह पर्व हर किसी के जीवन में नई ऊर्जा का संचार करे। — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 2, 2022 My heartiest greetings and best wishes. — Mamata Banerjee (@MamataOfficial) April 2, 2022

Wishing all my Indian friends a very Happy #Navratri, #GudiPadwa & #Ugadi. May these festivals bring an abundance of health, happiness, joy, peace & prosperity to everyone! pic.twitter.com/FuYSR9GQXY — Naor Gilon (@NaorGilon) April 2, 2022

Happy Chaitra Navratri 2022: Wishes, and Messages

1. May the celebrations of Chaitra Navratri surround you with positivity and bring you immense joy. Wishing a blessed Chaitra Navratri 2022!

2. Fortunate is the one who has learned to admire, but not to envy. Good wishes for Chaitra Navratri with plenty of peace and prosperity!

3. Heartfelt greetings to you on the auspicious day of Chaitra Navratri.

4. May Goddess Durga showers her choicest blessings on you. Have a blissful Chaitra Navratri.

5. Wishing a very Happy Chaitra Navratri to you. May Maa Durga is always there to impart you with great strength to fight all your challenges.

6. Wishing you the energy of Maa Durga, the poise of Maa Saraswati; Wishing you a warm and blessed Navratri.

7. There's something magical about this festival. It transforms the ordinary into the extraordinary, darkness into light, and agony into ecstasy. Happy Chaitra Navratri!

8. On the occasion of Chaitra Navratri, I wish the Goddess Durga is there to shower her blessings and love on your and your family.

9. May Maa Durga is there is to empower you with the strength to face difficulties and problems in life and emerge a winner. Happy Chaitra Navratri 2022!

10. On the occasion of Chaitra Navratri, may all your problems tone down and all your opportunities brighten up.

11. May this Navratri bring happiness to your life. Hatred is far apart from your life and enjoys the festival with love on your heart. Happy Chaitra Navratri 2022!

12. I wish you Happy Happy Navratri and

I pray to Goddess for your prosperous life.

May you find all the delights of life,

and May your all dreams come true.

13. May all the Devis are always there to empower us with the strength to face the challenges in our lives. Warm greetings on Chaitra Navratri!

14. On the occasion of Chaitra Navratri, I wish that each and every day of your life is blessed by the nine Goddesses. Happy Chaitra Navratri 2022!

15. Discover the Durga within you, this Chaitra Navratri.

16. May this Chaitra Navratri put an end to all the negativities that surround you and leave you with happiness and smiles. Happy Chaitra Navratri 2022!

17. May you are blessed with good health and great fortune, amazing success, and fantastic life. Happy Chaitra Navratri 2022!

18. With the blessings of Maa Durga, may you achieve success in all your endeavours. Happy Chaitra Navratri 2022!

19. Today is the first NAVRATRA. May GOD DURGA give prosperity to you and to your family. May her blessings be always with you. “JAI MATA DI.”

20. May you be showered with Maa Durga's choicest blessings. A very blissful Chaitra Navratri to you and your loved ones.

Happy Chaitra Navratri 2022: Quotes

1. Devi-Mahatmayam has a special meaning for spirituality,

With illumination, wisdom, strength - to freedom finally!

- Munindra Misra

2. "If the feminine is lost on the planet, nothing of beauty, nothing of tenderness, nothing of truly aesthetic value will survive." - Sadguru

3. "Mother, all arts and sciences, all branches of knowledge, are your modifications, all women in the world are your manifestations. You alone pervade the entire creation." - Unknown

4. "The world which worships Mother Mary and goddess Durga also has experienced such heinous crimes against her daughters.” - Debajani Mohanty

5. "Just sitting in the presence of Linga Bhairavi, the sheer intensity of her energy will blow you away." - Sadguru

6. "Devotion is a tool to dissolve yourself. As an energy form of high intensity, Linga Bhairavi will lead you into blissful abandon." - Sadguru

7. "Salutation to you, O Narayani, you who have the power of creation, sustenance, and destruction and are eternal. You are the substratum and embodiment of the three gunas." - Unknown

8. While

motherhood and warship were associated with Parvati and Durga,

Tantra was associated to Kali, food and agriculture to Annapurna,

knowledge and education to Saraswati and, of course, luck and

money to Lakshmi.”

― Sapan Saxena

9. "Linga Bhairavi is a feminine manifestation of the Divine, but in the form of a linga. The linga as the most fundamental form in creation has both masculine and feminine aspects." - Sadguru

10. "Those who earn the Grace of Bhairavi neither have to live in concern or fear of life or death, of poverty or of failure. All that human beings consider as wellbeing will be theirs, if only they earn the Grace of Bhairavi." - Sadguru

READ| Important Days and Dates in April 2022