Happy Hartalika Teej 2023: Wishes, Messages, WhatsApp & Facebook Status, Instagram Captions & Quotes

Happy Hartalika Teej 2023: Hartalika Teej is a major Hindu festival celebrated by women. The day celebrates Goddess Parvati and unwavering love and devotion for Lord Shiva. On this day, married and unmarried women keep fast and pray for the well-being and longevity of their husbands or future husbands.

Hartalika Teej 2023: Date, Time, Shubh Muhrat & More

Celebrate the day of heavenly love with the best and most beautiful messages, wishes, status and quotes from below.

Hartalika Teej 2023: Wishes & Messages

“Wishing you a very Happy Hartalika Teej with blessings of Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati to keep you, your spouse and your family happy and safe.”

“On the auspicious occasion of Hartalika Teej, I am sending warm greetings to you for a joyous, blessed and wonderful life.”

“May Goddess Parvati shower you with her choicest blessings and bring prosperity and happiness in your life. Warm wishes on Hartalika Teej to you and your family.”

“May you be blessed with the divine light of God which enlightens you, brings happiness in your life and keeps you healthy and prosperous. Happy Hartalika Teej.”

“On the beautiful occasion of Hartalika Teej, I pray that the bond of love between you and your spouse grows with each passing day. Happy Hartalika Teej to you.”

“Wishing you a very warm and Happy Hartalika Teej blessed with good fasting and great feasting and lots of memories with your loved ones.”

“On this Hartalika Teej, I pray for your eternal happiness, I pray for your good health, I pray for your great success in life. Wishing you the best of everything on Hartalika Teej.”

“May your Hartalika Teej be full of colours and brightness, happiness and smiles, prosperity and success. Wishing you a very Happy Hartalika Teej.”

Hartalika Teej 2023: WhatsApp & Facebook Message

“May Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati are always there to bless you and shower you with love. Wishing a very Happy Hartalika Teej.”

“Hands painted with mehendi, colourful leheriyas draped around, swinging through the monsoon showers. Wishing you a very Happy Hartalika Teej full of celebrations.”

“May the festive occasion of Hartalika Teej bring along happiness, prosperity and goodness in your life. Happy Hartalika Teej to everyone.”

“Today is the day to enjoy the feast made with love, to worship Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati, to seek their blessings and love. Warm greetings on Hartalika Teej.”

May Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati bless you and your family with love, peace, and prosperity. Happy Hartalika Teej!

May your prayers find acceptance with Lord Shiva and Parvati, leading to a blessed Hartalika Teej for you.

Happy Hartalika Teej to all! May your love life be filled with abundance and prosperity.

Wishing you and your family a joyful Hartalika Teej. Spend the day with loved ones, offer prayers for their well-being, and celebrate together.

Your love is my strength, and I feel blessed to have you in my life. Happy Teej to the most wonderful husband.

On this Teej, I want to express my gratitude for your love and care. You mean the world to me. Happy Teej, my loving husband.

Your presence in my life is like moonlight brightening the night sky. Happy Hartalika Teej, my loving partner.

Hartalika Teej 2023: WhatsApp Quotes

“A happy marriage is a long conversation which always seems too short.”- André Maurois

“Happy is the man who finds a true friend, and far happier is he who finds that true friend in his wife.”- Franz Schubert

“Sensual pleasures have the fleeting brilliance of a comet; a happy marriage has the tranquillity of a lovely sunset.”- Ann Landers

“To get the full value of joy you must have someone to divide it with.”- Mark Twain

“I love being married. It’s so great to find that one special person you want to annoy for the rest of your life.”- Rita Rudner

“The secret of a happy marriage is finding the right person. You know they're right if you love to be with them all the time.”- Julia Child

“Marriage is like watching the colour of leaves in the fall; ever changing and more stunningly beautiful with each passing day.”- Fawn Weaver

“The highest happiness on earth is marriage.”- William Lyon Phelps

“Marriage is a risk; I think it’s a great and glorious risk, as long as you embark on the adventure in the same spirit.”- Cate Blanchett

“A good marriage is one where each partner secretly suspects they got the better deal.”- Unknown

Happy Hartalika Teej 2023!!