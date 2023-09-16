Teej 2023: Is Hartalika Teej on 17 or 18 September? Check the Correct Date, Shubh Muhrat, Story, Significance

Hartalika Teej 2023: Hartalika Teej 2023: Hartalika Teej is a Hindu festival mainly celebrated in North India and some regions of Nepal. The day has its roots in ancient Hindu traditions and is believed to have been celebrated for centuries. The festival, which is thought to have been observed for millennia, has its origins in ancient Hindu rituals. It is dedicated to the goddess Parvati, who in Hindu mythology represents the pinnacle of devotion, love, and marital bliss. Married and unmarried women observe a day-long fast to wish for a long life for their spouses.

This article will help you with the correct date of Hartalika Teej in India. Also, you will know about the history, story, and significance of the annual celebration.

When is Hartalika Teej 2023 on September 18 or 19?

According to the Hindu calendar, Teej which means 'third' denotes the official beginning of monsoon following the new moon. There are three different types of teej: kajri, hartalika, and hariyali. Hartalika Teej Vrat is celebrated during Shukla Paksha Tritiya of Bhadrapada month. It usually falls in the month of August and September, according to the Gregorian calendar. This year the festival will be celebrated on 18 September 2023 on Monday.

Event Date Hartalika Teej 18 September, Monday Tritiya Tithi Begins 11:08 AM on Sep 17, 2023 Tritiya Tithi Ends 12:39 PM on Sep 18, 2023 Pratahkala(Early Morning) Hartalika Puja Muhurat 06:07 AM to 08:34 AM

Source: DrikPanchang

What is the story behind Hartalika Teej?

Hartalika word is a combination of Harat and Aalika which means abduction and female friend respectively. According to the legend, Hartalika Teej is about the union of Lord Shiva and Parvati. Lord Shiva appeared in front of Parvati and accepted her as his spouse after being moved by her unwavering love and devotion. On the auspicious third day (teej) of the brilliant half of the lunar month of Bhadrapada, they got married. Since then, Hartalika Teej has been observed in order to request the goddess's blessings for a joyful and peaceful married life.

What is the cultural and religious significance of Hartalika Teej?

Hartalika Teej holds great religious and cultural significance. It fosters marital love and loyalty and enhances family relationships. The day reflects the rich cultural and mythological heritage of India.

The festival serves as a representation of women's agency in selecting their life partners as well as their empowerment. It emphasizes Parvati's resolve to defy her father's desires and wed Lord Shiva. So, the day celebrates the joy of marriage and the love between spouses.

What is the difference between Hariyali Teej and Hartalika Teej?

Hartalika Teej falls on the Tritiya Tithi of Shukla Paksha of Bhadrapada, while Hariyali Teej falls on the third day of Shukla Paksha in the month of Adhik Maas Sawan. The celebration does, however, honour the union of Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati.

The Hartalika Vrat is known as Gowri Habba in Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, and Tamil Nadu, denoting its significance in obtaining Goddess Gowri's blessings. During this time, women observe the Swarna Gowri Vratha in order to request Goddess Gowri for her good married life.

On this day, get up early on this day, take a ritual bath, and worship Goddess Parvati and Lord Shiva. They offer flowers, fruits, and sweets as offerings. Many women observe a day-long fast without consuming food or water, breaking it only after performing evening rituals. Many women observe a daylong fast. After the fast, a sumptuous supper is served that includes a variety of desserts and traditional dishes.

Happy Hartalika Teej!