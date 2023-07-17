Happy World Emoji Day 2023: Quotes, Images, Wishes for WhatsApp, Facebook, Instagram Status and Stories

Happy World Emoji Day 2023: World Emoji Day is celebrated annually on July 17th. It is a global observance dedicated to the fun and significance of emojis, those small digital icons used in messaging and social media. The day was established to recognize the impact emojis have had on communication, breaking language barriers and adding emotional context to text-based conversations.

Jeremy Burge, the creator of Emojipedia, an emoji reference website that has detailed the definition and usage of all the emojis, introduced World Emoji Day in 2014. And observing the day on July 17 celebrated the calendar emotion. To know why take a quick look at your emoji section.

Happy #WorldEmojiDay! Here are 6 women's issues that you should know about explained in emojis: https://t.co/KG6yeRCtf1 pic.twitter.com/lyrhq2jttm July 17, 2023

🇺🇳 ”We the peoples...” 🇺🇳



The UN works for everyone, everywhere -- by striving to achieve the #GlobalGoals, promoting peace & security, and urging all people to #StandUp4HumanRights. https://t.co/LI4LBEykhV #WorldEmojiDay pic.twitter.com/nxJXdKLXdf — United Nations (@UN) July 16, 2023

World Emoji Day 2023: Wishes & Messages

Happy World Emoji Day! Let's celebrate the power of tiny symbols that have become a universal language of emotions and expressions. Spread the joy and keep those emojis flowing!

Today is World Emoji Day! Let's embrace the colourful world of emojis and celebrate how they connect us across cultures and languages. Express yourself creatively and remember, sometimes an emoji can speak louder than words.

Happy World Emoji Day to all the emoji enthusiasts out there! Let's use these little icons to spread positivity, love, and laughter. Remember, a well-placed emoji can brighten someone's day and bring a smile to their face.

On this World Emoji Day, let's appreciate the role emojis play in our digital conversations. They bridge the gaps, transcend language barriers, and add a touch of personality to our messages. So, keep on using emojis and keep the world connected!

Happy World Emoji Day, everyone! Emojis have become a vital part of modern communication, allowing us to express emotions, convey thoughts, and add a dash of fun to our conversations. Let's celebrate the power of these tiny icons and keep the emoji spirit alive!

Wishing you a fantastic World Emoji Day! Emojis have revolutionized the way we communicate, transcending language barriers and fostering connection. Let's continue to use emojis to spread joy, understanding, and unity across the globe.

Happy World Emoji Day to emoji lovers worldwide! Let's celebrate the versatility of emojis that can convey a wide range of emotions, from happiness and excitement to sadness and love. Keep the emoji language alive and keep expressing yourself with these tiny but powerful symbols!

Today is the perfect day to honour the impact of emojis on our digital lives. On World Emoji Day, let's take a moment to appreciate how emojis have enriched our conversations, brought people together, and made communication more expressive and engaging.

Happy World Emoji Day! Let's celebrate the amazing world of emojis that have become a universal language of emotions. Whether you're happy, sad, excited, or in love, there's an emoji to express it. So, let's keep using emojis to spread happiness and positivity everywhere!

On this World Emoji Day, let's honour the power of emojis to transcend words and connect us all. Emojis have become a unique way to express ourselves, bring humour to our conversations, and foster understanding. So, keep sending those emojis and keep the world smiling!

World Emoji Day 2023: WhatsApp & Facebook Status

Celebrating World Emoji Day! Let the emojis speak for themselves and bring joy to every message.

On this special day, let's paint the world with emojis! Join me in celebrating World Emoji Day and let the emoji magic unfold.

Happy World Emoji Day! Embrace the power of emojis to connect, express, and brighten up our digital lives. Let's spread the emoji love today and every day.

Today, we celebrate the global language of emojis! Happy World Emoji Day to all emoji enthusiasts out there. Let's keep using emojis to break barriers and express ourselves creatively.

On this World Emoji Day, let's make our conversations vibrant and expressive with emojis! Join me in celebrating the power of these tiny symbols to convey emotions and connect us all.

Happy World Emoji Day! Embrace the beauty of emojis and let them add a splash of colour and fun to your messages. Keep spreading positivity and laughter with these amazing little icons.

Today is World Emoji Day, a day to celebrate the language of emotions and expressions! Let's use emojis to make our conversations more vibrant, engaging, and inclusive. Join me in spreading the emoji love!

Celebrating World Emoji Day with a smile! Let's take a moment to appreciate how emojis have transformed our digital communication, making it more colourful and expressive. Keep those emojis flowing and keep the conversations lively!

Happy World Emoji Day! Let's honour the tiny icons that have become an integral part of our online conversations. Emojis transcend language barriers and bring us closer together. Join the emoji celebration and spread the emoji spirit!

On this World Emoji Day, let's express ourselves in the language of emojis! Share your favourite emojis and let the world know how they make your conversations more lively and meaningful. Happy World Emoji Day!

World Emoji Day 2023: Instagram Captions

Emojis speak louder than words!

Expressing with emojis!

Celebrating the power of emojis!

Embrace the emoji language!

Let the emojis do the talking!

Spreading emoji love worldwide!

Unlocking emotions with emojis!

Join the emoji celebration!

Emojis: the universal language!

Happy World Emoji Day!

World Emoji Day 2023: Quotes

“I am emoji-heavy as hell. I would use the same emoji 140 times just to communicate how excited I am.”- Frankie Grande

“Emojis are a great way for us to better communicate our expressions and moods.”- Anonymous

“Today’s kids aren’t taking up arms against their parents; they’re too busy texting them.”-Nancy Gibbs

“I text non-stop, and I love emoji. I’m also on the phone quite a bit for work probably more than 10 calls per day.”- Evan Spiegel

“Emojis serve as messengers for us, which work to present our feelings in a better way.”- Anonymous

“Oceans of emotion can be transmitted through a text message, an emoji sequence, and a winking semicolon, but humans are hardwired to respond to visuals.”- Jenna Wortham

“Just as every person has a different personality, in the same way, every emoji also has a different identity and significance.”- Anonymous

“People are hard-pressed for time but they do need to communicate. Emojis are here to help and make it smooth!”- Anonymous

So, the day celebrates emojis as the universal language, transcending cultural and linguistic differences, and allowing people to express themselves creatively and concisely. It also celebrates the role of emojis in enhancing digital communication, promoting understanding, and bringing a touch of joy and humour to our online interactions.

Important Days and Dates in July 2023