Happy World Teachers’ Day 2023: Top 45 Quotes, Wishes for Your Favorite Teachers

Happy World Teacher’s Day 2023: World Teachers’ Day is held annually on 5 October to celebrate all teachers around the globe. It is different from Teacher's Day celebrated in India on September 5. The day celebrates the role of teachers in transforming education and reflects on the support they need to fully deploy their talent and vocation and to rethink the way ahead for the profession globally. According to UNESCO, “It commemorates the anniversary of the adoption of the 1966 ILO/UNESCO Recommendation concerning the Status of Teachers, which sets benchmarks regarding the rights and responsibilities of teachers, and standards for their initial preparation and further education, recruitment, employment, and teaching and learning conditions.”

World Teachers' Day is jointly organized by Education International (EI), the International Labour Organization (ILO), and UNICEF. The theme for the 2023 World Teachers' Day activities is "The Teachers We Need For The Education We Want: The Global Imperative To Reverse the Teacher Shortage." Use the best and most creative wishes, messages, and quotes given below to wish World Teacher’s Day to your favourite teacher.

World Teachers Day 2023: Know When Teacher’s Day Celebrated in Other Countries

World Teacher’s Day 2023: Wishes & Messages

Happy Teachers' Day! Your dedication and passion for teaching inspire us all.

To the mentors who shape minds and touch hearts, I wish you a joyful Teachers' Day!

Warmest wishes on Teachers' Day to the educators who illuminate our path to knowledge.

May your day be filled with appreciation and gratitude for the incredible work you do. Happy Teachers' Day!

Without a teacher, the life of a student is a life without any direction. Thank you for helping me find the meaning of my life. Best Wishes On World Teachers Day.

Source: Vecteezy.com (Pinterest)

Warm wishes on World Teachers Day to you. You are the one who has enlightened my life with so much knowledge and inspired me in so many ways.

I consider myself extremely fortunate to have had a teacher like you who has aided me in moving forward in my life. I wish you a very Happy World Teachers Day.

Happy World Teachers Day to the teacher who has always supported me and taught me the right road to take.

I'd like to wish you a very Happy World Teachers Day. I wouldn't be here today if it weren't for you. I wouldn't have been successful without you.

The students like me who have the direction and assistance of teachers like you are blessed. Congratulations to the best instructor on World Teachers Day.



World Teacher’s Day 2023: WhatsApp & Facebook Quotes

A big thank you to the most inspiring teacher who taught me to believe in myself and my goals. Warm wishes on World Teachers Day to you.

On the occasion of World Teachers Day, I extend a warm thank you to the teacher who came into my life as an angel and changed everything for good.

Without your presence and support, this life would have been completely different. With all my heart, I thank the most inspiring teacher for all her guidance.

Teachers are the most inspiring source for a student. They teach them so many things each day and prepare them for the life ahead.

Teachers are the epitome of strength and patience because they never give up on their students and always keep working on them for better lives.

Source: Freepik.com (Pinterest)

A profession like teaching demands a lot of sacrifice commitment, patience and perseverance. Happy World Teachers Day to all the wonderful teachers.

Teachers are teachers because they have their students who make them so respectful and important. Best wishes on World Teacher’s Day!

Teachers can make students become successful only if students are willing to put in all the hard work and dedication into their preparations.

With such a remarkable and visionary principal, we find ourselves in promising hands which will give us all a bright future. Best wishes on World Teacher’s Day.

We thank God for giving us such an inspiring principal who always infuses us with new energy to keep working harder. Wishing a very Happy World Teacher’s Day to you.

World Teacher’s Day 2023: Short Messages For Teachers

Inspiring Minds, Shaping Futures. Happy World Teachers' Day!

Celebrating the Molders of Tomorrow. WorldTeachersDay

Teachers: Building Bridges to Knowledge. Thank You, Teacher!

Empowering Dreams, One Lesson at a Time.

A Teacher's Impact Lasts a Lifetime. World Teachers Day Joy!

Source: Pngtree.com (Pinterest)

Grateful for the Guiding Light of Teachers.

Teaching is a Work of Heart. And You Excelled!

Teachers, the Architects of Tomorrow.

Educators: Nurturing Excellence In All Ways

Honoring the Dedication of Teachers Everywhere.

World Teacher’s Day 2023: Famous Quotes

“Teaching is the greatest act of optimism.”- Colleen Wilcox

“Tell me and I forget. Teach me and I remember. Involve me and I learn.”- Benjamin Franklin

“What sculpture is to a block of marble, education is to a human soul.”- Joseph Addison

“Teaching is the one profession that creates all other professions.”- Anonymous

“Education breeds confidence. Confidence breeds hope. Hope breeds peace.”-Confucius

Source: Illoz.com (Pinterest)

“The art of teaching is the art of assisting discovery.”- Mark Van Doren

“What the teacher is, is more important than what he teaches.”-Karl Meninger

The mediocre teacher says. The good teacher explains. The superior teacher demonstrates. The great teacher inspires.- William A. Ward

“A good teacher is like a candle—it consumes itself to light the way for others.”- Mustafa Kemal Atatürk

“Teaching is more than imparting knowledge; it is inspiring change. Learning is more than absorbing facts; it is acquiring understanding.”-William Arthur Ward

Happy World Teacher’s Day!!

