Har Ghar Tiranga Campaign - All you need to know about New Flag Code of India

Har Ghar Tiranga Campaign: India will celebrate its 75th Independence Day this year. The government has announced the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav to commemorate this milestone.

The Har Ghar Tiranga Campaign is a part of the 75th Independence Day grand celebrations termed Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav. Want to know what is Har Ghar Tiranga Campaign? Keep reading further.

What is Har Ghar Tiranga Campaign?

Har Ghar Tiranga campaign is a part of the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav initiative started by the Government of India to encourage people to bring home the Tiranga and hoist it to celebrate the 75th year of India’s Independence.

The relationship of citizens with the national flag has always been formal and purely institutional. This campaign seeks to make it a more personal affair for the citizen and also emphasize the importance of the commitment of the citizens towards nation-building.

PM Modi has given impetus to this initiative by urging all the citizens to hoist the national flag at their homes between August 13-15.

The general idea behind this initiative is to promote awareness among citizens about the national flag of India and also to invoke patriotism in the hearts of the people by building a personal connection with the national flag.

Also, to ensure maximum availability of the flags to support this campaign, the government has permitted the use of polyester and machinery for manufacturing the flags.

The previous laws permitted flags to be handspun; hand weaved with khadi, cotton, wool, silk and bunting fabric.

Har Ghar Tiranga Campaign - Important Dates

The Har Ghar Tiranga campaign was launched on 22nd July 2022 by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to encourage citizens to hoist the national flag at their homes during the period of 13-15 August to celebrate the 75th Independence Day under the Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav Initiative.

To ensure mass participation in this event, the Government has modified the Flag Code of India 2002.

Let us look at the details of the Flag Code of India 2002.

Flag Code of India

Flag Code of India 2002 is a set of rules, laws, practices, conventions and instructions that govern the practice of use, display and hoisting of the national flag of India. It came into effect on 26th January 2002.

Amendments to Flag Code of India

The Flag Code of India 2002 was amended on July 20, 2022, to allow the hoisting of the national flag during the day and night. The earlier provision was that the flag could only be hoisted between sunrise and sunset.

It also includes the provision of hoisting of the national flag by the public, private organisations or any educational institution on any day, irrespective of any ceremony or occasion, provided they are following the rules governing the dignity and honour of the national flag.

