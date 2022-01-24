Netaji Statue: PM Modi unveiled the hologram statue of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose, says it is a symbol of India's indebtedness to him

Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose Hologram at India Gate: On the 125th birth anniversary of Subhas Chandra Bose, PM Modi unveiled a hologram statue of Netaji at India Gate in New Delhi. It will be a symbol of India's indebtedness to him, the PM tweeted.

Speaking on the occasion, PM Modi said, "Today we have a goal to fulfil the dreams of Independent India. We have the goal of building a new India before the 100th year of Independence." He further called on the people of the country to draw inspiration from Netaji's "can do, will do spirit".

The hologram statue will be in place until a grand granite statue is completed. This comes after Prime Minister Modi tweeted about the installation plan of the grand statue of Netaji at India Gate.

India pays tribute to Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose pic.twitter.com/PrnEIQdlIu — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 23, 2022

Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose Hologram

For Netaji's hologram statue at India Gate, an invisible, high gain, 90% transparent holographic screen has been erected in a way that is not visible to the visitors. The 3D image of Netaji will be projected on the screen to create the effect of a hologram. The hologram statue is 28 feet high and 6 feet wide and is powered by a 30,000 lumens 4KW projector.

The hologram statue of Bose has been installed at the canopy where a statue of King George V had stood till its removal in 1968. The same year, the statue of King George V was shifted to Coronation Park at Delhi's Burari.

Bose's Granite Statue at India Gate

The hologram statue will be in place until a granite state is ready to replace it. The granite statue is sculpted by Adwaita Gadanayak, the director-general of the National Gallery of Modern Art.

The black jade granite stone to carve out Netaji's statue will be brought from Telangana. The statue designed by the Ministry of Culture will be visible from Raisina Hills upon installation.

What is a hologram statue?

A hologram statue is a projection that appears realistic. The hologram technology uses projectors and a holographic screen to create a virtual 3D image that can be viewed from all sides. The 3D hologram can be viewed by visitors even without 3D glasses. The 3D hologram technology is new in India and Netaji's statue will be one of its kind in the country.

Also Read | Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose Jayanti 2022: History, Significance, and Key Facts