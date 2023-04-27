“Honkai: Star Rail” Tier List: A complete list of all characters ranked

The game studio that brought epic fantasy RPGs like Genshin Impact and Honkai Impact 3rd is back with another fantasy game- Honkai: Star Rail (no, it is not the sequel to Honkai Impact 3rd).

Unlike the other two games, Honkai: Star Rail deviates a little from the open-world exploration and co-op modes. Star Rail is a turn-based RPG that features a semi-open world and no co-op or multiplayer mode.

The game, which was released globally on April 25, 2023, is seeing a lot of buzz around it. One of the reasons the game is gaining popularity is because of its characters. Gamers and HoYoverse fans are fawning over Star Rail’s characters, whether for their powers or their looks. So, let’s take a look at the game’s tier list.

Honkai: Star Rail Tier List

Here is the complete list of Honkai Star Rail’s characters ranked. This tier ranking is based on character use Rates around the world as well as their traits.

SS Tier Gepard, Bronya, Seele, Yanqing, Tingyun, Jing Yuan, and Bailu S Tier Welt, Clara, Himeko, Natasha, Asta, Trailblazer (Fire) A Tier Dan Heng, Sushang, Pela, Arlan B Tier Hook, Herta, Qengque C Tier Sampo, Trailblazer (physical), serval

Important Note: Here, A is not the best tier, the ranking is in descending order. This ranking system is inspired by the Japanese Grading system. To grade something better than an A, they do not use A+, instead, they use S, S+ and onwards. SS is a better rank than A, and SS is better than S.

Honkai Star Trail is available to download and play on Android, iOS, and PC. If you need another reason to play this game, then here is one. The first 10 million players will get a chance to win free in-game stuff and characters.

Happy gaming!