Honkai: Star Rail - Here's What You Need to Know About the Latest Fantasy Game from Genshin Impact Developers

The acclaimed game studio HoYoverse has returned with a thrilling new release. The studio behind mega-hit games like Genshin Impact and Honkai Impact 3rd is now coming up with another captivating fantasy RPG- Honkai: Star Rail.

Unlike its predecessors, it is a turn-based RPG that does not feature a co-op mode, but this has not diminished the anticipation among gamers eagerly awaiting its launch.

So, let’s take a deeper look at it and see what we can expect from this fantastical game.

Is Honkai: Star Rail the sequel to Honkai Impact 3rd? The simple answer to this question is no. Though the names of the two games are quite similar (as both feature the word Honkai), Honkai: Star Rail is not the sequel to Honkai Impact 3rd. They also have different gameplay and mechanics. What is the release date of Honkai: Star Rail? The space fantasy RPG has been released. It is now globally available to download on the Play Store and the App Store.

Where can I play Honkai: Star Rail?

HoYoverse’s new game can be played on Android, iOS, and PC. It will soon be available on PlayStation.

Is it just like Genshin Impact?

There are certain similarities between the two games, but, no, Honkai: Star Rail is not entirely like Genshin Impact. Honkai: Star Rail is a turn-based RPG, unlike Genshin, which focuses more on open-world exploration and completing quests.

Also, Genshin Impact offers an open-world exploration to the players, which means that they are free to explore any area in the game. But Honkai: Star Rail offers a semi-open world, i.e., players can explore the game world, but in a restricted manner.

However, the two games have the same gacha system and character development mechanic.

What is the gacha system?

In gaming, the gacha system is a mechanic that allows players to spend in-game currency or real money to obtain certain items or characters.

It is typically used to acquire items such as weapons, armour, skins, and even characters that can enhance the gameplay experience.

The items or characters received from the gacha system are random and come with varying rarity levels. The rarest and most powerful items or characters are typically more difficult to obtain.

Like in Genshin Impact, players use primogems, acquaint fate, or intertwined fate to pull characters and weapons from their respective banners.

What are the codes for Honkai: Star Rail?

HoYoverse has made available a few codes that give you free in-game currency and rare stuffs upon redemption. Here are the latest codes:

- HSRVER10XEDLFE

- STARRAILGIFT

- HSRGRANDOPEN1

- HSRGRANDOPEN2

- HSRGRANDOPEN3

You can redeem these codes by visiting this link: https://hsr.hoyoverse.com/gift

What are the device requirements for playing Honkai: Star Rail?

PC players will need a minimum of 6GB of RAM, Windows 7 64-bit, an Nvidia GeForce GTX 650, an Intel Core i3 processor, and at least 20 GB of free space to play the game.

The game can run on a minimum of 4 GB of RAM and a Snapdragon 835, Dimension 720, or Kirin 810 on Android.

iOS users need at least an iPhone 8 Plus, an iPad with an A10 or newer processor, and iOS 10 or later to play the game.

So, if you are a gamer, or a fan of Genshin Impact or Honkai Impact, you need to check out Honkai: Star Rail. The game is available to download and is offering new users free in-game stuff and characters.

