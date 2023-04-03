How does the Competition (Amendment) bill impact the Big Tech firms?

The National Company Law Appellate Tribunal brought forward kits final verdict sustaining the competition’s regulator’s findings that suggested that Goggle misused the tech firm’s market dominance in the Android ecosystem. As a result, the Lok Sabha passed competition-related legislation. The legislation brought forward novel challenges for Google along with many other global tech firms.

The Competition (Amendment) Bill, 2023, was passed by the Lok Sabha recently on Wednesday. The Bill intends to amend the Competition Act, of 2022. One of the key changes introduced in the law is that it confers the Competition Commission of India (CCI) with the ability to penalize entities that are indulged in anti-competitive behavior on the basis of their global turnover.

Till now, the penalties were decided as the percentage of the relevant turnover of the culpable entities. This typically implies their annual domestic turnover.