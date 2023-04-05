How does water get to planets? Let's know the theories behind the source of water!

Water is the basic constituent of all living things, and it is impossible to imagine life without water on the planet. In order to understand how planets like Earth came into existence, it is crucial to know the history of water.

As per astronomers, the journey of water begins from its formation as individual molecules. When these molecules present in space reach the resting place on the planets, the water trail begins. The trail begins in the interstellar medium, having hydrogen and oxygen gas. The trail ends with ice layers and oceans on the Earth and other planets. What still remains undiscovered is what comes in the middle of this trail.

Formation of planets

Planets and stars have an intertwined journey. The interstellar medium of space has substantial amounts of gaseous hydrogen and grains of dust, along with tiny amounts of various other gasses. Because of gravity, some sections of this interstellar medium become dense as compared to others due to particles attracting each other and creating clouds. When the density of such clouds increases, atoms start colliding more frequently and creating even larger molecules. This includes water that gets formed on dust grains.

When do the stars get formed?

Stars get formed when some sections of the collapsing cloud touch a certain density, and then heat up so much that they start fusing atoms of hydrogen together. It is important to note that only a small fraction of the gas collapses in the beginning into the newborn protostar. The remaining dust and gas create a flattened disk of a material that circles around the newborn star. In the world of astronomy, this is known as a proto-planetary disk.

When, inside a proto-planetary disk, icy dust particles collide with one another, they start clumping together. This process goes on and on until eventually, it creates familiar objects like comets, asteroids, and planets.

Theories behind the source of water

How water exists in our solar system is still a mystery for many. There are many theories behind the source of water, one of them being the chemical inheritance theory. This theory says that chemical inheritance takes place when the water molecules formed in the interstellar medium of space are delivered to proto-planetary disks along with the bodies thus formed sans any other changes.