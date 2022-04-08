How a member state is suspended from UN Human Rights Council?
In a significant blow to Russia, the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) has voted to suspend Russia from the United Nations Human Rights Council (UNHRC) in response to the Russian invasion of Ukraine and alleged human rights violations.
The decision comes after the United States moved a resolution titled 'Suspension of the rights of membership of the Russian Federation in the Human Rights Council' against the United States over the Russian invasion of East European nation. Ninety-three member nations voted in favour of the resolution, twenty-four against it, including Russia, China and North Korea, and fifty-eight abstained from the process, including India.
Associated Press reported US Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield as saying that the UNGA have collectively sent a strong message that the human suffering will not be ignored and held Russia accountable for the unprovoked, unjust, and unconscionable war.
To understand the suspension of the member states from the United Nations Human Rights Council (UNHRC) by UNGA, let us first look at the UNHRC.
What is UNHRC?
United Nations Human Rights Council (UNHRC) is an inter-governmental body of the UN that promotes and protects human rights across the world. The council also investigates the allegations of human rights violations in the member states and works to put an end to them.
The UNHRC, established by the UN General Assembly on 15 March 15 2006, replaced United Nations Commission on Human Rights.
At present, the council has 47 member states. These nations serve for three years and are not eligible for re-election after serving two consecutive terms.
How is a member suspended from UN Human Rights Council?
The UN General Assembly can suspend the rights and privileges of a Council Member that has persistently committed gross and systematic human rights violations during the tenure of its membership.
To suspend a member state two-thirds majority vote is required by the General Assembly.
It is to note that Russia is not the only country that has been suspended from the UNHRC by the UN General Assembly. In 2011, the UN General Assembly suspended Libya from the UNHRC over its crackdown on anti-government protests by the Muammar Gaddafi administration.
READ | Enforcement Directorate (ED): Powers and Functions
UN Vote on Russia: Results by Country
Check which countries voted in Favour of the resolution, Against and Abstained.
List of Countries that voted in favour of the resolution
1- Albania
2- Andorra
3- Antigua-Barbuda
4- Argentina
5- Australia
6- Austria
7- Bahamas
8- Belgium
9- Bosnia Herzegovina
10- Bulgaria
11- Canada
12- Chad
13- Chile
14- Colombia
15- Comoros
16- Costa Rica
17- Cote D'Ivore
18- Croatia
19- Cyprus
20- Czech Republic
21- Democratic Republic of Congo
22- Denmark
23- Dominica
24- Dominican Republic
25- Ecuador
26- Estonia
27- Fiji
28- Finland
29- France
30- Georgia
31- Germany
32- Greece
33- Grenada
34- Guatemala
35- Haiti
36- Honduras
37- Hungary
38- Iceland
39- Ireland
40- Israel
41- Italy
42- Jamaica
43- Japan
44- Kiribati
45- Latvia
46- Liberia
47- Libya
48- Liechtenstein
49- Lithuania
50- Luxembourg
51- Malawi
52- Malta
53- Marshall Islands
54- Mauritius
55- Micronesia
56- Monaco
57- Montenegro
58- Myanmar
59- Naru
60- Netherlands
61- New Zealand
62- North Macedonia
63- Norway
64- Palau
65- Panama
66- Papua New Guinea
67- Paraguay
68- Peru
69- Philippines
70- Poland
71- Portugal
72- Republic of Korea
73- Republic of Moldova
74- Romania
75- Saint Lucia
76- Samoa
77- San Marino
78- Serbia
79- Seychelles
80- Sierra Leone
81- Slovakia
82- Slovenia
83- Spain
84- Sweden
85- Switzerland
86- Timor Leste
87- Tonga
88- Turkey
89- Tuvalu
90- Ukraine
91- United kingdom
92- United States
93- Uruguay
List of Countries that voted against Russia
1- Algeria
2- Belarus
3- Bolivia
4- Burundi
5- Central African Republic
6- China
7- Congo
8- Cuba
9- Democratic People’s Republic of Korea
10- Eritrea
11- Ethiopia
12- Gabon
13- Iran
14- Kazakhstan
15- Kyrgyzstan
16- Laos
17- Mali
18- Nicaragua
19- Russia
20- Syria
21- Tajikistan
22- Uzbekistan
23- Vietnam
24- Zimbabwe
List of Countries that abstained from voting against Russia
1- Angola
2- Bahrain
3- Bangladesh
4- Barbados
5- Belize
6- Bhutan
7- Botswana
8- Brazil
9- Brunei
10- Cabo Verde
11- Cambodia
12- Cameroon
13- Egypt
14- El Salvador
15- Eswatini
16- Gambia
17- Ghana
18- Guinea-Bissau
19- Guyana
20- India
21- Indonesia
22- Iraq
23- Jordan
24- Kenya
25- Kuwait
26- Lesotho
27- Madagascar
28- Malaysia
29- Maldives
30- Mexico
31- Mongolia
32- Mozambique
33- Namibia
34- Nepal
35- Niger
36- Nigeria
37- Oman
38- Pakistan
39- Qatar
40- Saint Kitts and Nevis
41- Saint Vincent and the Grenadines
42- Saudi Arabia
43- Senegal
44- Singapore
45- South Africa
46- South Sudan
47- Sri Lanka
48- Sudan
49- Suriname
50- Tanzania
51- Thailand
52- Tongo
53- Trinidad-Tobago
54- Tunisia
55- Uganda
56- United Arab Emirates
57- Vanuatu
58- Yemen
READ | What is Battery Swapping Policy and how does it work for electric vehicles?