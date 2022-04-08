How a member state is suspended from UN Human Rights Council?

In a significant blow to Russia, the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) has voted to suspend Russia from the United Nations Human Rights Council (UNHRC) in response to the Russian invasion of Ukraine and alleged human rights violations.

The decision comes after the United States moved a resolution titled 'Suspension of the rights of membership of the Russian Federation in the Human Rights Council' against the United States over the Russian invasion of East European nation. Ninety-three member nations voted in favour of the resolution, twenty-four against it, including Russia, China and North Korea, and fifty-eight abstained from the process, including India.

Associated Press reported US Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield as saying that the UNGA have collectively sent a strong message that the human suffering will not be ignored and held Russia accountable for the unprovoked, unjust, and unconscionable war.

To understand the suspension of the member states from the United Nations Human Rights Council (UNHRC) by UNGA, let us first look at the UNHRC.

What is UNHRC?

United Nations Human Rights Council (UNHRC) is an inter-governmental body of the UN that promotes and protects human rights across the world. The council also investigates the allegations of human rights violations in the member states and works to put an end to them.

The UNHRC, established by the UN General Assembly on 15 March 15 2006, replaced United Nations Commission on Human Rights.

At present, the council has 47 member states. These nations serve for three years and are not eligible for re-election after serving two consecutive terms.

How is a member suspended from UN Human Rights Council?

The UN General Assembly can suspend the rights and privileges of a Council Member that has persistently committed gross and systematic human rights violations during the tenure of its membership.

To suspend a member state two-thirds majority vote is required by the General Assembly.

It is to note that Russia is not the only country that has been suspended from the UNHRC by the UN General Assembly. In 2011, the UN General Assembly suspended Libya from the UNHRC over its crackdown on anti-government protests by the Muammar Gaddafi administration.

UN Vote on Russia: Results by Country

Check which countries voted in Favour of the resolution, Against and Abstained.

List of Countries that voted in favour of the resolution

1- Albania

2- Andorra

3- Antigua-Barbuda

4- Argentina

5- Australia

6- Austria

7- Bahamas

8- Belgium

9- Bosnia Herzegovina

10- Bulgaria

11- Canada

12- Chad

13- Chile

14- Colombia

15- Comoros

16- Costa Rica

17- Cote D'Ivore

18- Croatia

19- Cyprus

20- Czech Republic

21- Democratic Republic of Congo

22- Denmark

23- Dominica

24- Dominican Republic

25- Ecuador

26- Estonia

27- Fiji

28- Finland

29- France

30- Georgia

31- Germany

32- Greece

33- Grenada

34- Guatemala

35- Haiti

36- Honduras

37- Hungary

38- Iceland

39- Ireland

40- Israel

41- Italy

42- Jamaica

43- Japan

44- Kiribati

45- Latvia

46- Liberia

47- Libya

48- Liechtenstein

49- Lithuania

50- Luxembourg

51- Malawi

52- Malta

53- Marshall Islands

54- Mauritius

55- Micronesia

56- Monaco

57- Montenegro

58- Myanmar

59- Naru

60- Netherlands

61- New Zealand

62- North Macedonia

63- Norway

64- Palau

65- Panama

66- Papua New Guinea

67- Paraguay

68- Peru

69- Philippines

70- Poland

71- Portugal

72- Republic of Korea

73- Republic of Moldova

74- Romania

75- Saint Lucia

76- Samoa

77- San Marino

78- Serbia

79- Seychelles

80- Sierra Leone

81- Slovakia

82- Slovenia

83- Spain

84- Sweden

85- Switzerland

86- Timor Leste

87- Tonga

88- Turkey

89- Tuvalu

90- Ukraine

91- United kingdom

92- United States

93- Uruguay

List of Countries that voted against Russia

1- Algeria

2- Belarus

3- Bolivia

4- Burundi

5- Central African Republic

6- China

7- Congo

8- Cuba

9- Democratic People’s Republic of Korea

10- Eritrea

11- Ethiopia

12- Gabon

13- Iran

14- Kazakhstan

15- Kyrgyzstan

16- Laos

17- Mali

18- Nicaragua

19- Russia

20- Syria

21- Tajikistan

22- Uzbekistan

23- Vietnam

24- Zimbabwe

List of Countries that abstained from voting against Russia

1- Angola

2- Bahrain

3- Bangladesh

4- Barbados

5- Belize

6- Bhutan

7- Botswana

8- Brazil

9- Brunei

10- Cabo Verde

11- Cambodia

12- Cameroon

13- Egypt

14- El Salvador

15- Eswatini

16- Gambia

17- Ghana

18- Guinea-Bissau

19- Guyana

20- India

21- Indonesia

22- Iraq

23- Jordan

24- Kenya

25- Kuwait

26- Lesotho

27- Madagascar

28- Malaysia

29- Maldives

30- Mexico

31- Mongolia

32- Mozambique

33- Namibia

34- Nepal

35- Niger

36- Nigeria

37- Oman

38- Pakistan

39- Qatar

40- Saint Kitts and Nevis

41- Saint Vincent and the Grenadines

42- Saudi Arabia

43- Senegal

44- Singapore

45- South Africa

46- South Sudan

47- Sri Lanka

48- Sudan

49- Suriname

50- Tanzania

51- Thailand

52- Tongo

53- Trinidad-Tobago

54- Tunisia

55- Uganda

56- United Arab Emirates

57- Vanuatu

58- Yemen

