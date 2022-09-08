How to cancel Netflix subscription? Check step-by-step guide here

Do you also have your Netflix resting on your phone or pc ? Then cancel your subscription plan and save those extra bucks you are spending every month for no binge sessions. Canceling Netflix subscription is as easy as a pie. Follow the below mentioned steps to unsubscribe from the O.G platform:

Why cancel Netflix subscription?

Netflix is an American subscription streaming service and production company. It allows members to watch TV shows and movies without commercials on devices accessible to internet supply. It offers zillions of movies and TV shows to binge watch, as the name suggests. One can also download TV shows, movies or films to their devices and enjoy any hour without an active internet connection.

Even after being so good, there are ample reasons to cancel your Netflix subscription like:

Limited regional option

Lack of new addition to the collection

Requires high quality internet connection

Huge data consumption

Subscription value

How to cancel Netflix subscription?

The easy steps to cancel Netflix subscription are:

Step 1: Log In to Your Account

Use your credentials to access your Netflix account. Now toggle the account page usually placed on the top right hand corner.

Step 2: Cancel

Now on the account page, look for ‘membership and billing’ on the left side of the screen. Click on the ‘Cancel Membership’ to proceed with the process.

Step 3: Confirm

On the third step, Netflix will request for confirmation. Here you will be given a choice between moving ahead with cancellation or continuing with Netflix at a cheaper plan. At present users can pick between 4 choices

Netflix Subscription Plan Netflix Plan Charges Mobile Rs.149 Basic Rs.199 Standard Rs.499 Premium Rs.649

Step 4: Complete

And now if you are sure to end your terms with Netflix then push the button. Cancel your account and get rid of one extra sleeping app from your mobile phone.