How To Identify Superfast Express Trains Without Ticket Confusion? Explainer

Have you ever visited a train station and wondered why some trains reached the destination earlier, and they are even faster than other trains?

As we know, Indian Railways has the largest rail network in the world, and millions of people travel by train on a daily basis.

But many people are often confused between Superfast Express and normal Express/Mail trains. So, in this article, explore which trains are Superfast Express and how to identify Superfast Express trains without ticket confusion, and learn why Superfast Train tickets cost more, with Superfast charges and a quick comparison between Superfast Express & normal Express trains

What makes a train “Superfast Express”?

According to the Indian Railways, a train is called a 'Superfast Express' if the train meets the following conditions, which are given below: