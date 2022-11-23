How to initiate UPI transactions without using internet? Step-by-Step Guide

Smaller coin denomination requests and coin jingling are now relics of the past. Users can transfer money between accounts using UPI, which is the newest and safest method of transaction. However, because of slow or poor network reception, conducting online transactions frequently puts us in awkward situations. However, not many of us are aware that there is an offline procedure for starting UPI payments.

But before landing on the offline method of UPI transactions, let's take a quick deets about UPI.

What is UPI?

The National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) introduced the UPI payment system in 2016. The IMPS and NEFT payment systems from the past are modernized in this bank-led system. Customers can quickly and easily make real-time payments using only their smartphones thanks to the interoperable system.

Users only need a mobile payment application and the recipient's virtual address in order to enable payment via phone. For all accounts, whether personal or to a nearby vendor, the same procedure is assumed.

How to send money without active internet?

The "*99# service" was launched by the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) to handle UPI services among Indian banks. Any registered mobile number can now easily access the transaction services by dialing *99#.

Here is a step-by-step process to initiate a UPI transaction using the '*99#' USSD code from your smartphone.

Step 1: Dial *99# from your registered mobile number which is linked to your bank account.

Step 2: A menu bar will appear with a list of different services like:

Send Money

Request Money

Check Balance

My Profile

Pending Request

Transactions

UPI Pin

Step 3: To send money type 1. And tap on send.

Step 4: Now type the number of option you select to make payment eg. Mobile Number, UPI ID, Saved Beneficiary, and others.

Step 5: Enter the amount you want to send and tap on send.

Step 6: Now enter the remark for the payment.

Step 7: Enter the UPI pin to complete your transaction.

Step 8: Your UPI transaction will be completed offline.

Additionally, NPCI provides a variety of other services on its *99# service, including the ability to send and receive money between bank accounts, check your account's balance, set or modify your UPI PIN, and a whole lot more.

