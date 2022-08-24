WhatsApp Payment: How to make transactions & change UPI PIN, know here

The Meta owned WhatsApp is vowing utility supremacy with each update. Now, the messaging service app is expanding its arena into the payment industry as well. Emerging as a rival to existing UPI based payment services like Google Pay, Paytm, and PhonePe, now whatsapp will allow money transactions without any hassle. On the other hand, users can also supervise and maintain UPI and its implications with WhatsApp

How to use WhatsApp Payment ?

WhatsApp Pay was introduced in India around February 2018. After a successful trial run the in-chat payment feature was approved by the National Payments Corporation of India in 2020. The payment systems under WhatsApp work on UPI method, which means that no bank details are required to transfer funds.

Before sending money to your friends and family make sure you have enabled payment options on your own WhatsApp. Simply just add all your bank details, verify the accountability and enjoy seamless transfer.

The very few and easy steps to use WhatsApp pay are:

Pick the recipient from the WhatsApp contact list.

Tap on the share file icon and select ‘Payment’ option.

Enter the desired amount you want to send.

Verify your transaction with your UPI pin.

How to change UPI PIN using WhatsApp ?

However, the perks of the instant messaging app new feature is just not limited to transactions. WhatsApp Payment users can also make modifications in their UPI PIN with easy steps mentioned below:

The steps to change UPI PIN using WhatsApp for android users are:

Open WhatsApp and select "More Options" from the menu.

Click on ‘Payment’ from the drop down menu.

Enter all the required bank details.

Choose from ‘Change UPI PIN’ or ‘Forgot UPI PIN’.

Reset the new PIN here & you are done.

In cases where users forget their last (any) PIN, Whatsapp asks for other bank details like CVV to verify. It just takes fewer minutes to create a new PIN with all the accurate details.

Steps to change UPI PIN for iOS users

All the iOS users can also perform the same steps like WhatsApp users to enjoy seamless transactions and other features on WhatsApp. To avoid any hindrance, make sure that your contact number linked to your bank account and one registered with WhatsApp is the same.