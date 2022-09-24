How To Manage Your Netflix Account: Netflix is one of the most popular, if not the most popular, OTT (Over-The-Top) platforms in the world. It is a subscription-based streaming service that has hundreds of TV shows and movies. It has released and produced some of the biggest web series and movies in the world, like Stranger Things, Money Heist, The Witcher, Monica, Jamatra, O My Darling and many more like these.

This streaming giant has more than 220 million subscribers worldwide. Here are some suggestions on how to manage your Netflix account so you have a great streaming experience.

How To Sign Up For Netflix?

Visit the official website of Netflix: https://www.netflix.com/signup either on your computer, smartphone, or tablet.

Choose the plan of your choice.

Enter your email address, set a password and create an account.

Add your payment information.

Choose the tv show or movie you want to stream.

How To Create Netflix Profiles

Image credit: techviral.net

You can add up to 5 different profiles in one Netflix account (although it varies depending on your plan type) and even set a maturity level and add customizations to each.

Go to manage profile.

Select add profile.

Choose a name for your profile and save it.

You can change, customize, or delete any profile through the “manage profile” option.

How To Lock Your Profile On Netflix

Image Credit: idwonloadblog

Everyone values their privacy. That is why Netflix has a “lock” option for every profile.

You can lock your profile so that no one else can have access to your profile.

Go to account.

Select parental controls

Choose 'lock profile' and enter your Netflix password to confirm.

Save and enjoy your privacy.

How To Set Profile Maturity Ratings Or Block Titles On Netflix

There is a lot of content on Netflix with mature themes. Naturally, you don’t want the kids in your household to watch those things. So, you can set up a maturity level on a profile so that access to mature content is blocked.

Visit your account page on the official website.

Go to the Profile & Parental option of the profile.

Set the viewing restrictions and enter your Netflix password for confirmation.

Finally, set the maturity rating level of the profile of your choice and save.

Alternatively, if you want to block a certain title (a tv show or movie) from showing up on a profile, you can block it.

Visit your account page on the official website.

Go to the Profile & Parental option of the profile.

Set the viewing restrictions and enter your Netflix password.

Choose Title Restrictions and add the name of the title that you want to block.

How To Stop Someone From Using Your Account

Your Netflix account may be used by others who aren't permitted to do so. In that case, you can block someone from using your account.

Change your password by visiting Netflix on your browser.

You can change your password via email or SMS.

Create a new password.

Sign out of all logged-on devices.

Remove unwanted devices from your account.

Sign in to your account on your chosen device(s).

Netflix is a giant streaming platform which is available in more than 190 countries. We hope that this article was able to help you solve one of your queries.