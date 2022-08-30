How to shop on WhatsApp: Check the steps to buy groceries from JioMart on chat

A new revolution in the market with the union of Whatsapp and online grocery shopping platform JioMart. Mark Zuckerberg, CEO and founder of Meta made an official announcement via Facebook. He stated, “first-ever end-to-end shopping experience on WhatsApp – people can now buy groceries from JioMart right in a chat.”

What is JioMart and Whatsapp collaboration?

The new collaboration between JioMart and Whatsapp is the dawn of end-to-end shopping experience. A total of 487 Indian WhatsApp users can now browse JioMart’s entire grocery catalog, add items to the cart and make the payments via any UPI service app without leaving the instant messaging service, according to experts.

JioMart, the $221 billion Indian conglomerate said in a release, “ JioMart on WhatsApp feature will enable users in India, including those who have never shopped online before, to seamlessly browse through JioMart’s entire grocery catalog, add items to cart, and make the payment to complete the purchase – all without leaving the WhatsApp chat.”

On the other hand, Chairman and MD of Reliance Industries Mukesh Ambani said, “Our vision is to propel India as the world’s leading digital society. When Jio platforms and Meta announced our partnership in 2020, Mark and I shared a vision of bringing more people and businesses online and creating truly innovative solutions that will add convenience to the daily lives of every Indian. One example of an innovative customer experience that we are proud of developing is the first ever end-to-end shopping experience with JioMart on WhatsApp. The JioMart on WhatsApp experience furthers our commitment of enabling a simple and convenient way of online shopping to millions of Indians.”

This new initiative is expected to redefine user engagement with non-transactional messages.Aiming to accelerate the economic growth, the partnership will focus on quality, accuracy and affordability of products.

How to place orders on JioMart through Whatsapp ?

The user can enable grocery shopping at WhatsApp through JioMart, in a very simple way. Send a ‘Hi’ message to the JioMart number (+917977079770) on WhatsApp,built by Haptik. Browse through the JioMart’s entire grocery items categories. Pick your items and add them to the cart. Complete your purchase with an easy transaction, that too without leaving your WhatsApp window.

Today @JioMart is LIVE on @WhatsApp with our first end-to-end shopping experience. You can browse products, add your items to your cart, and make your payment -- all within a WA chat!

Excited about the opportunities this opens up for businesses to build experiences on WhatsApp! pic.twitter.com/VkpH6OQleO — Will Cathcart (@wcathcart) August 29, 2022

The whole process is super easy and complemented by features like:

Cart abandonment messages

Product recommendations related to a customer’s previous purchases

Helpful informational alerts

Relevant offers

Newsletters

WhatsApp, the instant messaging app never made revenue by serving ads to app users. However, the launch of JioMart on Whatsapp is predicted as the major source of revenue for the company.