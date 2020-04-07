How to use Aarogya Setu App, a Coronavirus tracking app?

p style="text-align: justify;">Aarogya Setu app will help the people of the country to know about the exact situation of the coronavirus. The app is available for both android and I Phone users and mobile phone users can download it from play store or Apple's App Store.

As we know that the cases of COVID-19 in the world including India are increasing. The Government of India has already MYGov app to spread awareness about the coronavirus outbreak. But a dedicated coronavirus tracking app 'Aarogya Setu' is also launched that will use the Smartphone’s location data and Bluetooth to check if you have been near a COVID-19 infected person or not. It is the first dedicated coronavirus tracking app in India.

In India, cases of coronavirus crossed 4000. Therefore, the government has come up with a new strategy called mobile surveillance. The Government of India has launched the app to make people aware about the coronavirus pandemic, its cases in the country and also to track the cases.

About Aarogya Setu App

The Aarogya Setu app will use the location of the Smartphone and Bluetooth to determine whether you had come in contact with a positive person. This app is totally dedicated to COVID-19. It will also tell you whether you are in and around a high-risk zone. If any of the contacts tested positive, the app will calculate the risk of infection.

How to use Aarogya Setu App?

In India, the app is currently available on both Google Play and the Apple App Store for Android mobiles and iPhones.

The description of Aarogya Setu on the Google Play store is:

"Aarogya Setu is a mobile application developed by the Government of India to connect essential health services with the people of India in our combined fight against COVID-19. The App is aimed at augmenting the initiatives of the Government of India, particularly the Department of Health, in proactively reaching out to and informing the users of the app regarding risks, best practices and relevant advisories pertaining to the containment of COVID-19".

- First Install the app

- Switch on Bluetooth and Location

- Set the location sharing to 'Always'.

When the app is installed in a Smartphone it will detect other devices with Aarogya Setu installed that come in proximity of that phone. The app currently supports 11 languages, including Hindi and English.

- After installing the app, it will ask for the desired language making it more accessible.

- It is required to register your mobile number and provide necessary details like name, age, profession, international travel.

- After submitting the details, it will cross-checks the detail present in the government database and uses the proximity of Bluetooth and suggests whether you are safe or not.

- In case you are not safe then the app will suggest you to isolate and take precautions.

Note: Data provided by the user is said to be encrypted and it is also sent to the government's server anonymously.

- The app will also check the user’s location of around six feet that is whether he or she was in the proximity of an infected patient by using the device Bluetooth.

The app will show that you are at a 'high risk' or not. In case you are at a high-risk area then the app advises you to go for a test and call the toll-free number 1075 to schedule an appointment at the nearby testing centre.

Not only this, the app will also suggest preventive measures tips for coronavirus. In case, if a person is tested positive for COVID-19 or has been in contact with the person then the app will share data with the government. Also, the privacy policy of the app is not to share data by third-party users.

- Invite your friends and family to install the app.

No doubt the app will help the Government to take necessary steps for assessing the risk of spread of COVID-19 infection and ensuring isolation where required. However, now you may have come to know about the app and also how to use it.

