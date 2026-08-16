Hurricane Lala: Why This Historic, Life-Threatening Storm is Slashing Hawaii with Floods and Power Outages

Hurricane Lala is one of the most serious storms to hit Hawaii for several years. The cyclone has reached Category 1 on the Saffir-Simpson scale and is travelling with winds around 75 mph close to the Big Island of Hawaii, which has led the relevant services to issue warnings and alerts. The meteorological authorities warn of the dangers of flooding, mudslides, winds, and dangerous sea conditions, which have already caused power outages for thousands of citizens.

The formidable aspect of Hurricane Lala is its historic nature due to the potential impact on the Big Island, a phenomenon which has not occurred for more than one hundred years according to meteorologists. Experts expect that the storm can bring around 25 inches of rain in some regions, increasing the risk of flash floods and transport disruptions. That is why residents are recommended to stay cautious and follow the emergency services’ alerts.