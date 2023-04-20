Solar Eclipse 2023 Today: Check Surya Grahan Time, Precautions, Locations for Hybrid Solar Eclipse

Solar Eclipse 2023 Today: A unusual hybrid solar eclipse, named Ningaloo will occur today. The name of the solar eclipse 'Ningaloo' originated from the name of the Australian shoreline Ningaloo. And it received its name because of its partial visibility.

According to Time and Date, this hybrid eclipse is a rare type of solar eclipse that changes its appearance as the Moon's shadow moves across the Earth's surface.

Solar Eclipse 2023: What are the Different types of Eclipses?

Solar Eclipse (Surya Grahan) 2023 Today’s Timing

On April 20, a hybrid solar eclipse will take place. It will begin at 10:04 am and end at 11:30 am. The totality, when the Sun is completely obscured, will last less than a minute, despite the eclipse lasting more than two hours.

List of Cities where Solar Eclipse (Surya Grahan) is Visible Today

According to experts, several regions of South and East Asia, Australia, the Pacific, the Indian Ocean, and Antarctica will be able to see the hybrid eclipse. In Western Australia's Exmouth, the eclipse's totality will be visible.

These list of cities of the world will witness the hybrid solar eclipse:

Amsterdam Island French Southern Territories Pot-aux-Francais French Southern Territories, France Perth Western Australia, Australia Jakarta Jakarta Special Capital Region, Indonesia Makassar South Sulawesi, Indonesia Dilli Timor-Leste Darwin Northern Territory, Australia General Santos Philippines Manokwari West Papua, Indonesia Port Moresby Papua New Guinea Ngerulmud Palau Honiara Solomon Islands Hagåtña Guam Saipan Northern Mariana Islands Baker Island US Minor Outlying Islands Palikir Pohnpei, Micronesia Funafuti Tuvalu Yaren Nauru Tarawa Kiribati Majuro Marshall Island

Solar Eclipse 2023: Tomorrow, Time in India, Where and How To Watch The Rare Hybrid Surya Grahan Live?

Precautions to have while seeing Solar Eclipse Today

NASA advises the use of suitable filters such as aluminized Mylar, black polymer, or 14-shaded welding glass. A telescope can also be used to observe the Sun through binoculars or to beam a picture of the Sun onto a whiteboard so you can see it during the eclipse.

Some other precautionary measures are:

Do not view any portion of the bright Sun via a camera lens, pair of binoculars, or telescope without a proper solar filter or it will immediately result in severe eye damage.

Do not use torn, scratched, or otherwise damaged, eclipse glasses or a handheld viewer.

Only allow your kids to use sun viewers under parental guidance.

Do not gaze at the Sun through a camera lens, telescope, binoculars, or any other optical equipment as the concentrated solar rays will burn through the filter and result in significant eye injury. Even when you are wearing eclipse glasses or using a handheld solar viewer.

Keep in mind to safeguard your skin by donning sunscreen, a hat, and clothing that is protective.

Is the Solar Eclipse (Surya Grahan) Visible in India?

The hybrid solar eclipse won't be seen in India, unfortunately. However, beginning at 10 p.m. EDT on April 19 (0200 GMT on April 20), residents of India can view a webcast of the cosmic event on timeanddate.com or via the Gravity Discovery Centre & Observatory's YouTube channel.

For your information, the hybrid eclipse before today was reported in 2013 and the next one will happen in 2031. Following that, one must wait until March 23, 2164, for the Hybrid Solar Eclipse. Additionally, the second solar eclipse in 2023 will occur on October 14 while the two lunar eclipses for this year are scheduled for May 5–6 and October 28–29.

