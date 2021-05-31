India Biodiversity Award 2021: Winners, Categories, Eligibility, Selection Process, and More

On the occasion of International Day for Biological Diversity, 22 May, India Biodiversity Award 2021 were presented. The first round of award was presented in 2012. Check the complete list of winners below.

Winners of the Award 2021

S.No. Individual/Institution Category About 1. Shaji N.M. Conservation of Domesticated Species He is also known as Tuber Man of Kerala. He has received 7 State Awards for his contribution in conserving about 200 tuber crops on his farm, including greater yam, elephant foot yam, lesser yam, arrowroot, sweet potato, Chinese potato and colocasia. 2. Krishi Avam Paristhitiki Vikas Sansthan (KRAPAVIS) Sustainable Use of Biological Resources KRAPAVIS has won the award for lending support to communities in restoring water harvesting structures, recharge wells & water tables, along with planting a million local varieties of trees in Orans. 3. Khonoma Nature Conservation & Tragopan Sanctuary (KNCTS) Sustainable Use of Biological Resources KNCTS helps in maintaining biodiversity in the Khonoma area which is inhabited by several endemic plants and animals.

About India Biodiversity Award

Started in 2012, India Biodiversity Programme is a joint initiative by the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change (MoEFCC), the National Biodiversity Authority (NBA), and the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP). The award carries Rs. 2 lakh cash prize and citation for both individuals and institutions.

During India’s Presidency of the Eleventh Meeting of Conference of Parties to the Convention on Biological Diversity, the first round of Awards was presented in 2012.

Categories of India Biodiversity Award

1- Conservation

a. Conservation of Wild Species: This sub-category includes two awards-- one for the individuals and the other for the institutions working for the conservation, management and restoration of wild species and their habitats.

b. Conservation of Domesticated Species: This sub-category includes two awards-- one for the individuals and the other for the institutions working for the conservation, management and restoration of domesticated species and their habitats.

2- Sustainable Use of Biological Resources

The category includes two awards-- one for the individuals and the other for the institutions working for the sustainable use of biological resources.

3- Replicable Mechanisms For Access And Benefit Sharing

The award given in this category honours individuals or institutions whose projects augmented both monetary and non-monetary equitable sharing of benefits by communities and stakeholders concerned with the utilisation of biological resources.

4- Best Biodiversity Management Committee

The award given in this category appreciates Biodiversity Management Committees for their exemplary work in documentation of biological resources and associated traditional knowledge, generating awareness, establishing best practices in biodiversity conservation, sustainable use, social and gender equity, empowerment and equitable sharing of benefits.

Eligibility:

1- Conservation: The applicant must be working for the conservation of wild flora and fauna species for the last 5 years.

2- Sustainable Use Of Biological Resources: The applicant must be working for the sustainable use of biological resources and efficient natural resource management for the last 5 years.

3- Replicable Mechanisms For Access And Benefit Sharing: The applicant must be working on mechanisms or models developed for successful implementation of Access and Benefit Sharing.

4- Best Biodiversity Management Committee: The committees that are discharging the roles and responsibilities as envisaged under the Biological Diversity Act of 2002 shall be nominated by the State Biodiversity Boards.

How the applicants are shortlisted and awarded?

The applications received online are scrutinized by the Jury and the 12 best applications under each category are listed. The shortlisted applicants are then sent for a detailed template with specific questions for a precise assessment of the respective conservation models for validation and further selection. Based on the answers received, three applicants are shortlisted in each category and finally, the Jury announces the winner in each category. Each of these eight winners receives a cash prize, a memento and a citation.

It is to be noted that the award selection process is conducted in partnership with the National Biodiversity Authority of India. The topic is important from the examination point of view. Thus, the aspirants appearing for various competitive examinations must go through the article thoroughly.

Why is Biological Diversity important?