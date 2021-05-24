India-China Galwan Valley Dispute: Indian Army refuted a media report of a minor face-off with Chinese troops

Amid the strained relationship between India and China, the Indian Army refuted a media report claiming a minor face-off between Indian and Chinese troops in the first week of May 2021. The claims were made in the article titled 'Minor face-off with Chinese troops in Galwan Valley' published in The Hindu on 23 May 2021.

An article titled "Minor face-off with Chinese troops in Galwan Valley" published in The Hindu on 23 May 2021 has been taken note of. (1/4) pic.twitter.com/kBP5K3fvJW — ADG PI - INDIAN ARMY (@adgpi) May 23, 2021

The Indian Army issued a clarification on the same that no such minor-face off was witnessed between Indian and Chinese troops at Galwan Valley in the Eastern Ladakh in the first week of May 2021.

The Indian Army further stated that the claims made in the article seem to be inspired by sources who may be trying to derail the ongoing process for the early resolution of issues in Eastern Ladakh.

Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), General Bipin Rawat stated that India is standing firm at its northern border with China. He added that India will lose no part of its sovereign territory without a fight.

What the article stated?

The article published in The Hindu stated that a minor face-off took place between Indian and Chinese troops in the no-patrolling zone at Galwan Valley in Eastern Ladakh in the first week of May. However, no clash occurred and the two sides disengaged quickly. The article quoted a senior government official as the source.

The senior government official was quoted by The Hindu as saying, "After the no-patrolling zones were created last year, the two sides occasionally conduct reconnaissance to see if the other side has crossed the line. The patrols are sent at different times. On a particular day, the Indian and Chinese patrols reached the area at the same time, a minor face-off happened but they returned quickly."

After the Indian Army's rebuttal, the article has been updated with a statement: 'Army denies any face-off took place'.

What has happened so far?

India-China Galwan Valley Dispute

Prior to the face-off between the two sides, Chinese troops blocked Indian troops from reaching at least 10 patrolling points-- from Depsang plains in the north to Pangong Tso (lake) in the south in Eastern Ladakh. There are a total of 65 patrolling points from the base of Karakoram to Chumar.

During April-May 2020, China amassed troops at a particular location in Galwan valley that it claims to be Chinese Territory. However, the said area falls within India's perception of the Line of Actual Control (LAC) and was patrolled by the Indian troops regularly.

Earlier, the Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA) used to patrol and leave, but since the aforementioned duration, it made a permanent spot within 600-800 metres of India’s perception of the LAC.

As a result, India and China, in June 2020, engaged in their first deadly face-off since 1975. 20 Indian soldiers were martyred in the violent stand-off.

Disengagement Process Between India and China

On 11 February 2021, Minister of Defence Rajnath Singh informed both the Houses of the Parliament, "The Chinese side will keep its troop presence in the North Bank area to the east of Finger 8. Reciprocally, the Indian troops will be based at their permanent base at Dhan Singh Thapa Post near Finger 3. Similar action would be taken in the South Bank area by both sides. These are mutual and reciprocal steps and any structures that had been built by both sides since April 2020 in both North and South Bank areas will be removed and the landforms restored."

On 11 April 2021, the Ministry of Defence in communication to Konchok Stanzin, a councillor from Chushul stated that due to the present operational situation in Ladakh, grazers have been asked to restrict their cattle movements.

So far, 11 rounds of talks have been held after the violent clashes between the Indian and Chinese troops. Both sides have completed the withdrawal of troops and weapons from Pangong lake’s North and South banks.

