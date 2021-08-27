All about India Maldives $500 million mega infra project

External Affairs Minister, S Jaishankar, visited the Maldives last year and announced the signing of the $500 million infrastructure project, with his Maldives counterpart Abdulla Shahid. The Government of Maldives has signed an official agreement with the Mumbai based company AFCONS, for construction of the Greater Male Connectivity Project.

Contract for Greater Malé Connectivity Project - the largest infra. project in the Maldives - was signed today between AFCONS & Govt of Maldives.



The 6.7 km bridge & causeway link is a key priority for Govt of Pres @ibusolih , funded under a $100 mn grant & $400 mn LoC from 🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/qR7Vrp9aiG — India in Maldives (@HCIMaldives) August 26, 2021

As per High Commissioner of India to the Maldives, Sunjay Sudhir's statement to a leading daily, "The Greater Malé Connectivity Project supports the vision of Prime Minister Modi and President Solih for strong bilateral relations. The seeds of the project were planted during the External Affairs Minister’s visit to Malé in September 2019. The GMCP is concrete proof that India is a robust development partner of the Maldives in addition to being the First Responder in times of any emergency in the Maldives."

Funds for the project:

This infrastructure project is by far the largest ever made by India in Maldives. It involved the construction of a 6.74 km long bridge and causeway link that would connect the Maldives capital with neighbour islands. India granted 100 million dollars to Maldives as a starting fund for Maldives with a line of credit of $400 million credit line.

About the Project:

Maldives government had requested the India Government for infrastructure project help last year. Transport is a major challenge for the people in Maldives which is why the project is of utmost importance to the Government of Maldives. It is going to facilitate inter island connectivity in the country.

The bridge would ease the process by connecting Male with three neighbouring islands.

The Chinese have connected the islands of Hulhule and Hulhumale with the Sinamale Bridge. It is 1.39 km long. The project would also connect the three other islands.

Need of the Project:

It is known that almost 40% of the population of Maldives lives in Male. It has an area of almost 8.30 square km. It is thus one of the most populated cities of the world.

The connecting bridges to other islands would result in the expansion of the city and thus population dispersion.

The decentralisation and development of other islands, providing them civic securities and amenities would reduce the burden on Male. It would also open up improved methods of transportation for people to use.

Reason for choosing the specific islands:

Gulhifalhu is a port and is being built by the India line of credit with the Maldives Government. It is 6 km from Male and has been promoted as an strategic location for manufacturing, warehousing and distribution facilities as it is near the capital. The Government has also worked on a high infrastructure and load capacity roads here.

Thilafushi is an artificial island and is located 7 km from the capital. It was designated as a landfill in early 1990. From the past 5-6 years the Government has started the waste management process on this island to get it cleaned.

Then the industries were established here as well. This makes the island worth the connection.

