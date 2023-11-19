Live Cricket Score: India vs Australia World Cup 2023 Final Latest Updates and Summary

The ICC World Cup 2023 Final is being played at the Narendra Modi Stadium. A throng of over 1,30,000 fervent fans fills the stadium, their collective hope soaring for India to seize the coveted cup. Simultaneously, across the globe, Aussie enthusiasts remain wide awake, anticipating the pivotal moment when their team could secure the record-extending sixth World Cup title. Stay tuned for real-time updates as we kick off the prelude to this gripping match.
IND VS AUS Final Cricket Match Live Scores
12:45 PM: Witness sporadic appearances of coaching staff members on the field. Imminent commencement of pre-match warm-up routines by players.
1:10: Triumphs in World Cup finals, especially when a team secures a comprehensive victory, often give rise to intriguing conspiracy theories. The narrative of Ricky Ponting wielding a bat with a mysterious spring, purportedly aiding him in crafting a masterful 140 during the 2003 final against India, is one such example. In the current tournament, India's dominance has sparked speculation ranging from the use of special coins for the toss to unique balls and customized pitches as explanations for their remarkable performance.
IND VS AUS Final Cricket Match Squads
India Squad: Rohit Sharma(c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul(w), Suryakumar Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj, Ravichandran Ashwin, Shardul Thakur, Ishan Kishan, Prasidh Krishna
Australia Squad: Travis Head, David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, Steven Smith, Marnus Labuschagne, Glenn Maxwell, Josh Inglis(w), Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins(c), Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood, Sean Abbott, Marcus Stoinis, Alex Carey, Cameron Green
IND VS AUS Final Cricket Match Probable Playing XIs
India (IND): Rohit Sharma(c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul(w), Shubhman Gill, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Shami, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj.
Australia (AUS): David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, Steven Smith, Travis Head, Cameron Green, Alex Carey(w), Glenn Maxwell, Pat Cummins(c), Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood, Adam Zampa.
LIVE AUS vs IND: Pitch Report
Narendra Mosi Stadium has hosted four matches in this tournament, encompassing the opening game. However, run-scoring hasn't been particularly favourable on this turf. Australia's 286 stands as the highest score; England, unable to chase it down, was bowled out for 253. The specific wicket for tomorrow's game remains undisclosed at this time.