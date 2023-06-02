Asia Cup 2023: India Women’s A (Emerging) Squad to Face Pakistan on 17th June

In an exciting announcement, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) revealed the India 'A' (Emerging) squad for the highly anticipated ACC Emerging Women's Asia Cup 2023. With their sights set on glory, the India 'A' (Emerging) team will kick off their campaign on June 13th against the host nation, Hong Kong.

Despite all the drama over men’s team availability for Asia Cup 2023, The Women’s Tournament is scheduled to take place at the Tin Kwong Road Recreation Ground in Hong Kong. It will witness fierce competition among eight teams. Divided into two groups, Group A and Group B, the teams will battle it out for ultimate glory. The competition kicks off on June 12th, 2023, and the grand finale is set for June 21st, 2023.

In a tweet, BCCI Women's official page announced the schedule for Team India's squad for Emerging Women's Asia Cup 2023.

🚨 NEWS 🚨: BCCI announces India ‘A’ (Emerging) squad for ACC Emerging Women’s Asia Cup 2023. #WomensEmergingTeamsAsiaCup #ACC



More Details 🔽https://t.co/Xffh1IW5JJ — BCCI Women (@BCCIWomen) June 2, 2023

India A Women's Squad

Led by the dynamic captain, Shweta Sehrawat, and supported by vice-captain Soumya Tiwari, the India 'A' (Emerging) squad is packed with promising talent.

Here is the list of the full Squad:

Shweta Sehrawat (Captain) Soumya Tiwari (vice-captain), Trisha Gongadi Muskan Malik Shreyanka Patil Kanika Ahuja Uma Chetry (wicketkeeper) Titas Sadhu Mamatha Madiwala (wicketkeeper) Yashasri S Kashvee Gautam Parshavi Chopra Mannat Kashyap B Anusha

Under the guidance of their experienced head coach, Nooshin Al Khadeer, the India 'A' (Emerging) team has been preparing tirelessly for this tournament. Al Khadeer's expertise and strategic acumen will undoubtedly play a crucial role in shaping the team's performance.

India A Women's Match Date and Place

The India 'A' (Emerging) squad is filled with immense potential, and fans eagerly await their matches in the ACC Emerging Women's Asia Cup 2023. The team's first challenge awaits them on June 13th, as they take on the spirited Hong Kong team.

India ‘A’ (Emerging) Schedule at ACC Emerging Women’s Asia Cup 2023 Date Match 13-Jun-23 India ‘A’ vs Hong Kong 15-Jun-23 India ‘A’ vs Thailand ‘A’ 17-Jun-23 India ‘A’ vs Pakistan ‘A’

India A Women Vs Pakistan A Women

Group A, which features India 'A' (Emerging), boasts a tough lineup comprising the host nation, Hong Kong, along with Thailand 'A' and Pakistan 'A.' These teams are sure to provide thrilling encounters as they vie for a spot in the knockout stages. On the other hand, Group B consists of Bangladesh 'A', Sri Lanka 'A', Malaysia, and the United Arab Emirates, promising intense competition among these skilled squads.

Cricket enthusiasts around the world eagerly await the kickoff of the ACC Emerging Women's Asia Cup 2023, as these emerging stars strive to etch their names in history. Will the India 'A' (Emerging) team rise to the occasion and bring home the coveted trophy? Only time will tell, but one thing is for sure—this tournament promises to be a thrilling display of talent, passion, and fierce competition.